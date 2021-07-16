JF 17 Thunder Vs Rafale - Pakistan's JF17 beats India's Rafale 6-2 in Turkey

crankthatskunk
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 20, 2011
- 4,843
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Well very bad news for the lovers and propagandists for Rafale. According to this report it lost 6-2 against our JF 17.
DAM I thought 6-0.Well very bad news for the lovers and propagandists for Rafale. According to this report it lost 6-2 against our JF 17.
Still not as good as 12-0 Cricket score achieved by Agni Pankh Patils....who even went on National TV boasting how they demolished British Empire.DAM I thought 6-0.
Very Disappointed - Next target should be F 35 with 10-0..... At least.
I thought 10 wickets down (F35 0 /JF 10) and won the World cup, after the US visit. Three times in a RAW.Still not as good as 12-0 Cricket score achieved by Agni Pankh Patils....who even went on National TV boasting how they demolished British Empire.
quite possible..Well very bad news for the lovers and propagandists for Rafale. According to this report it lost 6-2 against our JF 17.
Let me help you with the LInk...
Well very bad news for the lovers and propagandists for Rafale. According to this report it lost 6-2 against our JF 17.
But in India's case, it was just a case of Tea Cup.I thought 10 wickets down (F35 0 /JF 10) and won the World cup, after the US visit. Three times in a RAW.