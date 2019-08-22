What's new

JF-17 Thunder........The Story So Far

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
36,310
167
127,904
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
30714221_214747395963645_5284772604199043072_n (2).jpg


JF-17 Thunder, a joint venture between Pakistan and China. A lightweight aircraft designed specifically around Pakistan Air Force's requirements. First flight in 2003 with induction into service in 2007. Today over 150 aircraft have been manufactured in various blocks as well as dual seat trainers and have also been supplied to various foreign air arms with more potential buyers in the pipeline. However the main purpose of the topic is to highlight how this aircraft in it's brief history has managed to rub shoulders with some of the world's top of the line jets from both East and West. Apart from participating in various International joint exercises, it has also displayed at various major air shows around the Globe, namely, Paris, Dubai, Zhuhai , Turkey and others. It has also seen combat during WOT and in a recent skirmish with India when it raided Indian military targets. The JF-17 also has an air to air kill of an intruding hostile spy drone.
Here's a list of aircraft with which the JF-17 has been involved in various exercises including DACT .

1615323549314.png


JF-17 has had the honour of training with most of the eastern and western aircrafts including F-4, F-5, J-7/MIG-21, JH-7, J-10, J-11/SU-27, F-15, F-16, J-16, F-18, J-20, SU-30, Eurofighter, Mirage 3/5/2000, Mig-29, F-6/A-5/Mig-19.


1625837295417.png



1625837453231.png


1625837502481.png


1625837625974.png


1625837836581.png


1625837956210.png


1625838339600.png


1625838302454.png


1625838408109.png
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
36,310
167
127,904
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
JF-17 Draws First Blood.

1625839470970.png


1625839520847.png


JF-17 Thunder Emerged as The Star of Operation Swift Retort , when it raided Indian military targets on 27.2.2019 and also successfully countered Indian SU-30 and Mirage-2000 aircraft.


1625839911110.png


1625840103811.png


1625840131749.png


1625840222431.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

K
  • Locked
Why China doesn't use JF-17s
Replies
9
Views
3K
The Eagle
The Eagle
Tipu7
The Rafale Deal and Indo-Pak security Dilemma
Replies
5
Views
1K
HRK
HRK
PDFChamp
Featured End of globalization: Beginning of ‘made in Pakistan’
2 3
Replies
33
Views
4K
Crusher
Crusher
SABRE
Commentary: Palm oil for fighter jets? The illusion of defence in Malaysia
2
Replies
19
Views
3K
krash
krash
T
Will Coronavirus Prevent Pakistan and India Going to War This Summer?
Replies
14
Views
2K
achhu
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom