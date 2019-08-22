JF-17 Thunder........The Story So Far

JF-17 Thunder, a joint venture between Pakistan and China. A lightweight aircraft designed specifically around Pakistan Air Force's requirements. First flight in 2003 with induction into service in 2007. Today over 150 aircraft have been manufactured in various blocks as well as dual seat trainers and have also been supplied to various foreign air arms with more potential buyers in the pipeline. However the main purpose of the topic is to highlight how this aircraft in it's brief history has managed to rub shoulders with some of the world's top of the line jets from both East and West. Apart from participating in various International joint exercises, it has also displayed at various major air shows around the Globe, namely, Paris, Dubai, Zhuhai , Turkey and others. It has also seen combat during WOT and in a recent skirmish with India when it raided Indian military targets. The JF-17 also has an air to air kill of an intruding hostile spy drone.Here's a list of aircraft with which the JF-17 has been involved in various exercises including DACT .