JF-17 Thunder that downed Abhinandan’s aircraft on display at Ideas 2022

S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
1,073
-2
787
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
KARACHI: The JF-17 Thunder, the fighter jet that downed Indian aircraft flown by Abhinandan Varthaman in February 2019, is part of the display at the 11th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 currently underway at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The jet belongs to the second generation of JF-17 series that was adopted by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in 2015. The first edition entered military usage in 2007. The plane was made by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra in collaboration with Chin

“It is the same JF-17 Thunder (on display) that struck Abhinandan’s aircraft,” said a company representative while giving a briefing at the event on Wednesday. “It is the second generation of the series. Work is underway on the third generation model and it is expected to be adopted by the PAF soon

According to organisers, IDEAS 2022 has surpassed previous milestones in terms of space, booking, exhibitors and delegates from domestic and international firms this yea

IDEAS to bring together defence products from across glo

The Karachi Expo Centre has been booked to its capacity with more than 500 exhibitors from Turkey, China, North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Far East displaying their products. Nearly 60% of the stalls are booked by international enterprises while 40% are occupied by local companie
s.

read full article here
Source https://www.brecorder.com/news/40209170/jf-17-thunder-that-downed-abhinandans-aircraft-on-display-at-ideas-2022 6376563fc35d4.jpg
 
A

alikazmi007

FULL MEMBER
Oct 20, 2006
324
1
407
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
1668783890686.png
 

