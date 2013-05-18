JF-17 Thunder Serial Number Pictorial Collection

Bismillah-hir-Rahman-nir-RahimAsalamu-Alaikum,I've collected at least one picture of each of the JF-17 Thunder aircrafts from Block-I / First Squadron (16 aircrafts in total) except for the one with the serial number eitherorI have searched the internet high and low and can't seem to find a picture of this particular aircraft.I am looking for at least one picture with the aircraft either flying or parked (prefered) with only this aircraft in that picture, i.e. no other aircrafts in the background or in front of the aircraft (if it can't be helped, then it's fine).The picture must not be fuzzy, blurred or thumb sized and the aircraft's name and the serial numbers should be clearly visible.I've combined the pictures of all the other JF-17 Thunder aircrafts from the first Block / Squadron into this one mosaic to give you an idea. You may need to expand the picture to see it clearly.I would really really appreciate your assistance with this and many, many, many thanks in advance to whoever can help me out from this predicament..