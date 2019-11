15

Does anyone know why the following serial productions of JF-17 Thunders were produced either a year earlier or a year later and not coming out in the usual numerical order?Produced in 2015 when they should've been produced in 2016:-20-20-2-2-2-2Produced in 2016 when they should've been produced in 2015:-20-20-2Produced in 2016 when it should've been produced in 2017:-23Produced in 2017 when it should've been produced in 2016:-23Has the painter messed up the serial numbers or is there another reason?Also please can someone clarify which of these two photos is genuine and which is photoshopped.-206 or-206The first one makes more sense but the second looks more realistic and I can only find one photo of each on the net.