Hello All,

So the French Avionics deal is almost dead, My take is Italian, Spanish and Brazilian things in JF17 Block 3 .

Produce 20 new bring total number to 120 bring all other blocks to block 3 level.

And start working on block 4 brining it to Gripen NG level minimum , take help form Italy if we need. As we all know time line for block 3 is 2018 I guess we should start working on block 4 ASAP.

Indian LCA will soon have French avionics (most likely to happen) unless IAF screw up that will make it mini rafale , Our JF17 is there to fight M2k , Mig29 and LCA (300 su30 soon with su35 upgrade kit and Rafale also ) and I think block 3 can hardly do that I m sorry to say but that is what's look like.

So if we want JF17 to have more tech and superiority on those IAF birds we need to bring it to Gripen NG level or even more better that's mean lot of changing in designee (air frame) engine , avionics (Italian and Spanish with Brazilian )etc etc

That is the realty sooner we face it less it hurts and more time for us to act accordingly.

Thanks for Reading .

