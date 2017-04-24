JF-17 Thunder - Information Pool

FC-1 fighter avionics and cockpit design is not only a world-class cabin environment, but also the world's advanced level of all-digital avionics system.Electronic warfare systems: electronic warfare system is exported to Pakistan, China's FC-1 "Fierce Dragon" fighter of the highlights. According to Pakistan's initial request, electronic warfare systems only by radar warning, missile approach warning missile launch control and chaff management system structure, we finally see the FC-1 fighter not only greatly improve the performance of these three devices, also the addition of active electronic jamming aircraft.Modern fighter aircraft radar warning device is a very important self-defense tool, which tells the pilot the enemy's movements and plans. The modern battlefield is a highly complex battlefield of electromagnetic radiation, due to the popularity of the radar, the future will be filled with a large variety of sky radar waves. Traditional radar warning device generally corresponds to the special fire control radars, these radars are concentrated in the I / G band, once the target and the radar will continue to radiation at high frequency aircraft, high-precision tracking, and use the track to obtain weapons and set the parameters set and launch control.After 90 years, a fighter in the air every second will be at least a million of the electromagnetic pulse radiation, the radiation if they are reported to the pilot, then he will no doubt be coming to the mass of information flooding. Advanced radar warning system will accept the classification of radio waves sweep, and for high data rate sampling, using a computer to compare the sampling and analysis of the signal to find out the fire control radar signature. Since the introduction of modern radar frequency agility technology, the radar signal scattered by a certain mathematical laws in a very narrow band, which for the radar warning device to receive and filter the signal a great deal of trouble.To respond to this means of electronic countermeasures, advanced radar warning device will receive through receiving circuit for coherent waves, the use of different locations receive the same wave of different phase, determine the approximate direction of the radio source, and this direction to accumulate all the waves, and computer storage of the known characteristics of radar signals for comparison.By analyzing the frequency and pulse characteristics, radar warning device can not only know the direction of the source of the threat, but also to determine the characteristics of the threat by the general function of the radar used by the pulse intensity can determine the degree of threat, such as whether it is locked.More advanced radar warning device can also be electronic intelligence collection and computer storage than the signal library, identify the most threatening of the device models, and then infer the types of threats.FC-1 fighter on the use of radar warning device with such advanced features, to cover 360. All airspace, you can save in memory 100 to 500 different types of radar signature, also allows re-programming of war, you can collect the latest information quickly into the electronic combat, able to respond well to emerging new threats.Missile approach warning in the last decade the development of new equipment. Early devices like the lens with a large field of view about the direction the rear of the aircraft 180 degrees to 220 degrees of airspace surveillance, the use of the missile launch will have a lot of mutations in ultraviolet and infrared signals, thereby providing the enemy missile threat warning.On the battlefield is often a large number of fireworks, sunlight reflected from the reflection on the nature of high clouds, and are likely to face the sun's reflection so that the system nervous.Commonly used digital signal processing to deal with this false alarm, the main principle is based missiles, rocket engines will continue to work for some time, and this signal will appear as a continuous trajectory, instantaneous light flashes and a long time will be continuous and stable filter, to gain a real missile threat.Xiaolong fighters made with integrated optical distributed aperture imaging system, which has not even third-generation fighter in the Western half of the third-generation fighters equipped with advanced missile approach warning system with an integrated optical distributed aperture imaging system.Sound is a bit familiar, yes, that and the U.S. F-35 is somewhat similar with that EODAS.Integrated optical distributed aperture imaging system using imaging system instead of the previous point source scan system, imaging device they use InSb or platinum silicide.The former has a very good response speed and sensitivity, but expensive; the latter has a higher resolution and angle of detail resolution, low cost, disadvantage is that detection range than the former, the two high-performance components require liquid nitrogen cooling . F-35 using the 128 × 128 InSb CCD is not only responsible for the missile closing in alarm, but also incidentally complete 360.Video surveillance, is not a simple alarm devices. Cheaper thermoelectric cooling system will choose the lead sulfide components, this device is cheap, the radiation of the missile's rocket engine 1 to 3 micron band is extraordinarily sensitive.This band of infrared radiation are generally caused by heat, only the flame, the missile tail and vents will produce smoke, have a good filter out the role of natural radiation; and its imaging system can also be very good to deal with false alarms.Such systems are often not responsible for monitoring the surrounding environment, some systems used in the design of the optical grating prism aperture infrared signals to infrared sensors and night vision white light signals to a blue silicon CCD, the formation of television video signal, the two complement each other but also to achieve ideal performance.FC—1的导弹逼进告警系统采用分布式综合光学孔径成像系统，使用4个光学孔径完成对水平360度、垂直±40度的覆盖，(F一35多一个专用前视和一个专门的下视光学孔径。 Pressing in the FC-1 missile warning system with an integrated optical distributed aperture imaging systems, optical aperture using four complete 360-degree horizontal and vertical ± 40 degrees of coverage, (F-35 one more forward looking and dedicated under a special as the optical aperture).The system has not even third-generation fighter in the Western half of the third-generation fighters equipped with the French "Rafale" has a similar system, using the very imaging system, 3 aperture scanning device, technical level handicap.Missile approach warning system and radar warning systems usually cross-linked, radar warning system will take the initiative to focus the direction of high-precision observation, that if there are signs of missile launches, the missile will immediately inform the pilot of the exact location, or even track the missile trajectory , calculated by the optical angle triangle determine the approximate distance of the missile.Imaging system, alarm system can alert the dangerous position while the video signal superimposed on the monitor in multi-display, will help pilots determine.Further development of its software, you can also achieve the goal of all threats to the automatic video display, to avoid false positives due to lack of artificial intelligence and Missing, but also to largely avoid the enemy's attack. From the Vietnam War to the Gulf War, most of the attacking side are the result of air in the opponent without the knowledge of vision from the pilot's blind succeed. With this system, the traditional blind spot will no longer exist.It is unclear FC-1 development of the system, using its large LCD cockpit view, it is clear there will be more video display, you can put the video into several different areas focused on a display display. The system can greatly enhance the aircraft's survivability and melee capabilities, which is very important for the future air combat.Chaff / IR decoy device is put in the standard of modern fighter aircraft electronic jamming equipment. This from the Korean War began large-scale use of electronic decoy is simple, but 40 years later is still valid. To counter the chaff / IR decoy, almost all modern radar and missiles have been a variety of improvements, but no single method is completely effective. But 40 years of targeted research and development progress, after all, it can greatly weaken the chaff / IR decoy effectiveness, not with today's fighters have fired a large number of flares on a simple escape missile attack.And decoy delivery time becomes critical - vote early, anti-jamming missiles can easily be identified and excluded from the circuit; cast late, the missile had a chance to be cheated on a headlong into the airplane, and the missile strikes direction and the best time to launch flares also vary.Therefore, the system does not interfere with the advanced instrument is equipped with advanced flares, but also under the radar warning systems and missile warning system for forecasting of time pressing in the most appropriate opportunity to determine the best and the combination of the pilot's evasive action, in order to play the greatest interference effect.The current level of technology is concerned, no can not interfere with the missile, but the specific performance, maneuvering and totally disrupting chemicals put in the time. FC-1 avionics this integrated approach can be combined with high-precision approach radar warning and warning information, positioning, automatic control decoy delivery systems, means sufficient to be able to interfere with the performance of this play to the limit.Chaff is a passive interference play, after all, means, once the missile launch over, the remaining issue is the hit rate. No matter how the aircraft can only reduce the hit rate but not completely eliminate it. Self-defense electronic jamming aircraft is a proactive means of its two main goals against: one fighter radar or ground missile system fire control radar, the other is now the growing threat of advanced active radar guided air to air / surface to air missiles.Self-defense electronic jamming aircraft fired missiles at each other can effectively defeat the attempt by means of modern electronic technology, a functional complex jammer size and weight have been reduced more than 10 years ago, ten times, and prices are low a lot, Heavy fighters can no longer use.FC-1 fighter to the top of jammer installed in the vertical tail, forward and backward with two antennas that can cover 360 degrees of airspace.General electronic interference mainly echo forward, angle deception, narrow-band blocking and other means aimed at interference with aircraft or missile systems, radar, let not the correct target location information, thus undermining the targeting and guidance.This is a face of the future of design, India has been Pakistan's main adversary equipped with a large number of R-77 advanced medium range air to air missiles, such weapons to Pakistan Air Force is a serious threat.Self-defense electronic jamming aircraft design of the aircraft radar and missile seeker made such special optimization, can effectively interfere with the current fire control radars and missiles, and has re-programming capability, you can accept the new software system upgrade.Dragon FC-1 fighters put infrared jamming decoys communications and tactical data link: FC-1 fighter communication systems rely mainly on two Italian Marconi company's digital encryption airborne remote UHF band radio interference, mainly for air and ground voice calls.AM FM Radio uses digital coding confidential communications, high frequency-hopping spread-spectrum anti-jamming capability, and jump, in which a radio station in America with 16 data link remote data transmission standard UHF FM data link can transmit information and tactical command tactical information sharing.Two radio voice call up each other, and connected to a computer through 1553B and tasks, the standard command system can be integrated into the tactical tactical information display integrated information, or automatically marked on the map in the tactical navigation column. 当 When a bus fault, communication systems can be controlled by hand to maintain the radio control box and ground voice links.FC-1, after the formal service, SIA may adopt a dual-power data link for remote communication system, respectively, using the antenna on the back and abdomen of the antenna.If Pakistan's procurement of Sweden, "Alice eyes" early warning aircraft, then the product will be used in Italy; if the procurement of China's early warning aircraft, then China may use the communication system, the choice of what kind, they will be integrated into a standard Joint Tactical Information Distribution System.If the FC-1 through automated communication systems to achieve tactical information sharing, the fighter's combat capabilities and information technology capabilities will be greatly enhanced.To the aircraft avionics system architecture now is complete with this condition, which may be the next focus of software development.Management of external stores and weapons management systems linked to FC-1 fighter design is a very delicate point of the product, its all in accordance with Western standards of MIL-STD a 1760 design and implementation, able to mount all the external stores to meet this standard, but also in the same location and Russian weapons designed to adapt to non-standard mount point.Each point is the use of standardized weapons hanging interface unit, the plug can be individually monitored weapons state, the implementation of the pilot's weapons operation, monitoring project conditions, monitoring weapons delivery program, sending weapons and delivery instructions, put the emergency plan, two-way transmission of information such as arms control .Interface unit and a computer connected to a separate plug-in management, and weapons through the 1553B data bus to accept the task management computer control.Computer through the task status and parameters of weapons handling, weapons and external stores of information will be displayed on the HUD and multifunction displays.With the external stores management system, the pilot's choice and use of assault weapons have become faster and more convenient and more reliable.Early F-16 fighter is no such system, the first set of external stores management system is based on a large number of Israel's war experience to build out, and quickly spread to all U.S. buyers and fleet them.The system enables the pilot plug rational use of aircraft weapons, automatic coordination of external range of issues involved, the pilot can use the energy from the plug-in of weapons and choice of techniques hesitation on the liberation.Flexible adaptive launch pilot program manually choose to run than the rack, thinking, after running a series of consequences and the changes to the aircraft a lot easier and faster.Especially when the types of sophisticated weapons to mount a number of highly targeted execution tasks or tasks strong randomness, the role of the system will be more apparent.FC-1 system is the most unique place, that is, the system can also be a weapon system to achieve the Eastern and Western weapons, like task management, which greatly enriched the FC-1 scope and choice of weapons face.FC-1 flight control system uses a unique aircraft flight control system.This well-designed system has high performance, low-price characteristics of both the use of telex and advanced flight control system control, relaxed setting Jing aircraft, improve mobility, but also to retain the traditional part of the hydraulic lines and systems as a secondary to be part of the manipulation and security, backup, fully meet the FC-1 fighter this unique positioning performance needs.FC-1 uses a streamlined hybrid fly-by system. In order to achieve high lift, high-agility aircraft in the vertical with a full authority digital plus two four redundant redundant analogue fly-by-system, control the most critical flap motor performance, all-moving horizontal tail; cross the use of digital two redundant access control augmentation limited to mechanical backup control system, control the rudder and ailerons.FC-1 design concept of aerodynamic control surfaces rather elaborate, did not use the popular flaperons three generations of machine design, but to separate them, thus the function is independent aileron and simplified.For a large number of applications the use of relaxed static stability and telex system-wide third-generation fighter aircraft, its so-called relaxed static longitudinal stability mainly refers to the set degree Jing, Jing all the fighters are given the horizontal.Therefore, the full three-axis four redundant fly-system, lateral and directional part of the telex system does not get much from the benefits, on the contrary have to pay more than three control surfaces of the channels and more than 35% of software work.Xiaolong FC-1 fighters and installation of domestic electronic warfare jamming systemFC-1 fighter because of positioning in the low-cost, high performance, high-performance must be used to relax the layout of the static stability, which requires a full-authority fly-by-system, its price often exceeding several million dollars.Chinese proverb: good steel should be used wisely.FC-l know that the chief architect of fighter control system characteristics, so boldly telex system most in need of vertical control surfaces and control augmentation can only meet the requirements of the horizontal control surfaces open to independent, then their use completely all the way different control systems.In fact, FC-1 horizontal control surface can also be seen in a 2-redundant fly-by system under the control of manipulation. Under normal circumstances, aircraft acquisition and flight control rods instruction INS attitude parameters, atmospheric parameters such as the computer's air, the flight control computer is digitally integrated, three-axis control rate driven by vertical and horizontal electric servo motion server, to achieve three-axis control augmentation.Lateral mechanical control system through the traditional rod and rocker arm, to achieve the aileron and rudder control; control augmentation fly-through and mechanical systems coupled composite arm to achieve, control augmentation manipulation by computer-controlled electric steering gear to go into the control channel.Leading edge mobile flap is free, the computer automatically under the control of the speed and angle of attack corresponding symmetrical deflection, only in the stall force can be manually restored.FC-1 control system reliability is very high, four-redundant fly-by two-way system already has the ability to fail-safe, if the four have problems, you can also downgrade to analog fax control. Return the system to meet the plane landed and most common implementation of flight operations; lateral control augmentation is the same, itself has two fail-safe structure, coupled with the mechanical system is dual redundant, and control augmentation failure You can also downgrade using the same flight and return to meet the normal landing.FC-1 complex reliability design in everyday use is unlikely to have its uses, but still a lot considering the operational conditions the capacity of injury characteristics of the plane, so only the design of such a complex and robust and reliable system.As the FC-1 is actually under the control of a flight control computer for automatic control flight, so with the terrain tracking radar and inertial navigation systems geographic information systems, automatic terrain following flight with low altitude capability.The past, pilots rely on low altitude flight technology is good, courageous in the event of complex terrain conditions and requirements to enter the lower height, that is, a human can not be completed.FC-1 flight control software can be formed by the autopilot, auto-complete under the conditions of safety in low altitude flight, ground attack capability for expansion and lay a good foundation.The actual experience of test pilots from the point of view, this combination of flight control simplifies the control system was a great success, the pilots have praised its ability to control motor, a smooth flight capacity and good handling feeling.FC-1, F-16 joystick did not like the use of force coupling, instead of using a double displacement and force feedback coupling, telex systems and mechanical systems of control is almost exactly the same feeling, the feeling of a more direct force feedback, feel more control close to the traditional fighter, but there are more lightweight and simple.FC-1 flight control system is a masterpiece of engineering, the perfect embodiment of a combination of performance and price in the process, to achieve both high performance and inexpensive established design goals.From a performance point of view, the system and F-16 three-axis four redundant fly-system performance identical, but the price is, the system is only half of the F-16 system is really a great initiative, worldwide have not seen that within the carefully designed and selected design.Advanced electronic identification system as early as the Vietnam War in the 1960s, the United States recognized the BVR air combat identification friend or foe depending on the level of respect.But early enough to solve the problem of electronic technology, response type identification friend or foe can only recognize less than 30% of the target, coupled with the low reliability of early electronic devices, "Sparrow" missile shot down one's own application started shooting down enemy aircraft than more than the number of machines.After that war the U.S. Air Force issued a rule: that all targets in the air without a reliable identification and recognition does not allow attack.This led to a large number of aircraft needed to fly the United States can visually identify the target distance in order to attack, lost the meaning of BVR combat.This rule has also been observed by other countries in the world, a direct result of the "Sparrow" era sadly ended.After 80 years, with advanced computer technology, identification friend or foe technology is also beginning to be developed rapidly, which also benefited from the standardization of the entire aviation industry.Advanced IFF system still uses response-type, but this simple one-answer style and the early signal in different ways for their respective channels for civilian, military channel and transmit a large number of special packaging electronic channel signal, which even the enemy transponder signal and coding inquiries.Response based on objective response signal analysis, can identify civilian aircraft, one's own aircraft and enemy aircraft, and a small amount of non-recognition of aircraft and other categories.In recognizable aircraft, the recognition system based on computer identification code ID of the repository database accurately identify the aircraft type, even accurately to which a specific aircraft.Can not identify the target of it by the other transponder response signals the first of its type identified as the enemy, friendly or unknown target machine can also be distributed through the theater tactical information, learn from the early-warning radar at the target of enemy property, and standard listed, but the target record or identification issued by the inquiry signal, to customize its features and stored.Advanced IFF system identification methods are diverse, but also from the side to extract radar radar target echo signal characteristic frequency, the non-cooperative identification. Fourth-generation combat-intensive applications integrated electronic warfare system can also trigger or enemy electronic jamming enemy radar signals received through the analysis of characteristics to identify the specific model, and then infer the target model and type.Advanced IFF system on the one hand depend on their level of electronic processing technology, it also depends on electronic intelligence gathering and analysis levelsAfter the use of advanced identification friend or foe system, basic air combat over the horizon can be guaranteed.U.S. F-16 through the upgrade installation AN / APX a 113 system and AIM-120 missile systems supporting access to a BVR combat capability, the system's performance in the second Gulf War and the Bosnian war to be reflected, is AIM-120 missiles to achieve the main guarantor of record.Specifically perform the task of the air fighter F-15C because no improvement in this area, so a lot of aerial victories by the U.S. Air Force does not like the F-16 available.To know the Air Force in the Gulf War was that the F-16 pilots died last resort is not allowed to actively participate in non-air combat, which from the side can also explain the importance of this system.FC-1 fighters have also installed a similar system of advanced identification friend or foe, but the system is not clear what type of product.The system and the United States AN / APX one of four knife-like 113 different antennas, only three, estimated scope of work and performance will be slightly less.In accordance with normal operating mode of the system, it can choose to perform air traffic by the pilot to identify, target reports, military identification and military security identification.Air traffic identification is the most important task of the Air Force to intercept the type, not set on the former fighters identified civilian control channel, a large number of civilian aircraft identification very difficult, and often need to send fighter jets to intercept and visual observation.This will not only bring to disturb civilian targets, but also easy because the pilot and commander of the tension occurred mistakenly hit, whether the Soviet Union shot down Korean Boeing 747 shot down by Iran or the United States A300, which are allowed in the international and political trouble.Advanced IFF system built-in response target of all civilian control coding, you can target recognition to civil aviation and flight model accuracy, and data links and command centers through the exchange of information or direct contact with air control center for air traffic control identification.All this does not need to enter the aircraft within line of sight will be a great military flight for air traffic to avoid interference.Target report is targeted state mandatory target recognition signal intercept a way, it will target all the response signals of the radiation records and comparison, typically used for the qualitative identification of the target to intercept, that is early warning system for the identification of targets not yet identified the nature of models.identification is the mode used during the war.We all know that in order to confidentiality, the use of enemy fighters during the war and the frequency codes are different times of peace.Military identification and military security in a combat identification is the identification of the threat condition, which causes the system to use some unconventional asked trigger conditions to achieve the goal of identifying and determining the purpose of threatening the state, this recognition is often used for pre-attack preparation.Equipment, advanced IFF system marks the FC-1 fighter will have BVR air combat capability, which is the Pakistan Air Force eager to capacity.Than is currently the Indian Air Force MiG 29, MiG-2l-93, Su-30MKI used the simple identification of additional R-77 BVR missile attack is more accurate and more effective.This would have the fighters on both quantity and quality gap between the Pakistan Air Force made in the future against the quality advantage basis.Other sub-systems: FC-1 avionics system also includes mechanical and electrical management computer, radio altimeter, automatic instrument landing systems, power management system decile system.Electromechanical flight management computer system for all hydraulic, mechanical and electrical drive control systems such as cross-linked with sensors and computers can accurately monitor the operation and status of these systems, a simple query and analysis of computer failure to complete records required dismantling of many of the previous inspection projects not only improve system reliability and maintainability, but also greatly enhanced the life of the aircraft.Have a word in the aircraft maintenance industry: machinery and equipment not easily broken, and easy to repair bad. Can be seen daily dismantling project will reduce aircraft life cycle cost to bring much benefit.Radio altimeter is used aircraft and equipment, mainly for the aircraft to obtain the relative height information. Advanced radio altimeter with a narrow beam, multi-beam, continuous wave, high gain, low-emissivity characteristics of power, on the one hand to provide dozens of times every second up to centimeter-level accuracy, on the other hand also to ensure electromagnetic compatibility and low detectability. This is mainly to avoid being passive electronic detection system to detect, such as the Czech "Vera"-E passive electronic surveillance and positioning system. These passive systems are often very subtle, combat aircraft will bring a great potential threat.Automatic instrument landing system and the civil aviation three microwave landing system is very similar to the blind, are used in complex weather, do not have the mesh shirt under the conditions of instrument landing blind drop support systems can improve aircraft on the airport's ability to adapt to climatic conditions .Power management system is one of the aircraft's infrastructure, especially the increasing power consumption of modern fighter aircraft, the equipment power requirements are also different. In the past three generations of machines have a centralized power management system, the generator output power through the power distribution panel, inverter and other direct delivery to each site.The benefits of centralized management and maintenance is easy to control, easy arrangement of heat, drawback is that different devices require different voltages, current, AC or DC output, etc., when the power increase DnN easy to form a certain degree of mutual interference.In addition, the focus will be arranged later in the event of failure of all power to the system cause the aircraft to have problems, even the manipulation of which are dependent on the aircraft more difficult to accept the power and reliability requirements of the overlay causes the system weight and volume is increasing rapidly.FC-1 using the traditional focus on early distribution management, but a loss of power occurs in flight accident.In the final state of the whole aircraft, in order to enhance power system reliability, or using a fourth-generation fighter aircraft before the use of distributed power management system - the distribution of the scattered layout of equipment, aircraft, only a single power supply, stable AC, using computer-controlled power strips for multiple power management and monitoring, the equipment requirements of the different power settings on the device are each a separate power adapter.This greatly increased the power distribution system reliability and flexibility, in the event of failure to allow some equipment off the power supply to ensure that the main system power requirements, security is well protected.The use of digital distributed power supply design also marks the Chinese new generation of fighter aircraft technology is continuing to develop the application of direction, the adoption of the new distribution system completes the FC-l the last early in the design a more backward areas so that the overall avionics level exceeds the level of Western countries, third-generation fighter, the basic and improved after the third-generation fighter the ability to fairly modern.FC-1 avionics system development reflects the needs of our commercial avionics systems developed under the technical level, but also China's commercial system for advanced avionics systems design and balance a bold attempt. 商业体制比我.们传统所应用的研发体制灵活，可以大量应用成熟的新技术。 Business system than I am. Have traditionally applied research and development system flexibility, the large scale application of sophisticated new technologies.As the fighter R & D more and more time, the traditional contract-management has been behind the times, FC-1 uses while the design side modification of the delay and despite the specific questions, but ultimately the results are still very optimistic, which gives Our research suggests a new line of work management.FC-1 fighter aircraft industry, our successful development is to improve a design from the generic one to complete an independent design milestone, which indicates that China has completely mastered the third-generation fighter aircraft research and production technology, especially completely out of the last century, 80-90 years behind in avionics systems the passive situation. 根据预测，在未来战斗机航电市场上中国将占据约20%左右的份额，FC一1功不可没。 According to projections, future combat aircraft in the avionics market, China will account for about 20% of the share, FC-1 contributed. 