JF-17 Thunder by Deka Ironwork for DCS

SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
33,383
344
67,368
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Would be good to have it on dcs
But they would have to make a helluve accurate model to meet dcs standards.

My friend has a complete simulation ecosystem and we were going to really improvie it together on pdf but the guy got busy and since his rig is the only one running the setup it fell off
 
Hodor

Hodor

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
May 31, 2016
1,480
14
4,240
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Oscar said:
Would be good to have it on dcs
But they would have to make a helluve accurate model to meet dcs standards.

My friend has a complete simulation ecosystem and we were going to really improvie it together on pdf but the guy got busy and since his rig is the only one running the setup it fell off
Click to expand...
As users will have to buy it then sure it would be an accurate when..

btw any interest in Falcon Bms..?
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
33,383
344
67,368
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hodor said:
As users will have to buy it then sure it would be an accurate when..

btw any interest in Falcon Bms..?
Click to expand...
Accuracy means access to JF-17 flight model or input from real pilots. All DCS sims have that.

I did falcon for allied force

My friend still has all of it as he has the rig for it, including the cougar F-16 stick

That coupled with the vive vr set makes for a very real experience
 
T

The Sandman

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 26, 2015
8,648
16
16,755
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Hodor said:
Deka Ironwork is developing a flyable model of JF-17 for famous simulation DCS..
Click to expand...
This is a great news! for a long time thinking of getting into DCS have bought the SU 27 too will get the HOTAS by the end of this year InshAllah!!! i really hope it will be up to the standard of Mig29/SU27 at least!
 
Raider 21

Raider 21

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 18, 2016
2,414
6
3,970
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Hodor said:
As users will have to buy it then sure it would be an accurate when..

btw any interest in Falcon Bms..?
Click to expand...
Used to play the original Falcon 4.0 a long time ago.....great memories. Met a couple of USAF F-16 B-course studs that used to play online AND were doing their conversion course on the real thing.
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
33,383
344
67,368
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hodor said:
Simulators like DCS and BMS are not like ordinary games such as air combat..they are way above such games.
Click to expand...
Knuckles said:
Used to play the original Falcon 4.0 a long time ago.....great memories. Met a couple of USAF F-16 B-course studs that used to play online AND were doing their conversion course on the real thing.
Click to expand...
What gets me about these guys is their claim of being 3% within flight model- where did they get their hands on the flight model?
Is Em graph with ps curves available somewhere we don’t know about?
 
Hodor

Hodor

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
May 31, 2016
1,480
14
4,240
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Oscar said:
Accuracy means access to JF-17 flight model or input from real pilots. All DCS sims have that.

I did falcon for allied force

My friend still has all of it as he has the rig for it, including the cougar F-16 stick

That coupled with the vive vr set makes for a very real experience
Click to expand...
BMS has really improved original Falcon 4.0..but it doesnt support Vr :(

Knuckles said:
Used to play the original Falcon 4.0 a long time ago.....great memories. Met a couple of USAF F-16 B-course studs that used to play online AND were doing their conversion course on the real thing.
Click to expand...
check this outView attachment 429303
2017-03-15_190638.png
2017-03-15_185959.png
 
Last edited:
