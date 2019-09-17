JF-17 Thunder by Deka Ironwork for DCS

Simulators like DCS and BMS are not like ordinary games such as air combat..they are way above such games.Jf17 is available on air combat app as well
As users will have to buy it then sure it would be an accurate when..Would be good to have it on dcs
But they would have to make a helluve accurate model to meet dcs standards.
My friend has a complete simulation ecosystem and we were going to really improvie it together on pdf but the guy got busy and since his rig is the only one running the setup it fell off
btw any interest in Falcon Bms..?
This is a great news! for a long time thinking of getting into DCS have bought the SU 27 too will get the HOTAS by the end of this year InshAllah!!! i really hope it will be up to the standard of Mig29/SU27 at least!Deka Ironwork is developing a flyable model of JF-17 for famous simulation DCS..
I did falcon for allied force
My friend still has all of it as he has the rig for it, including the cougar F-16 stick
That coupled with the vive vr set makes for a very real experience
