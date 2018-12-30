JF-17 Thunder Block 3 & F-35 - What do they have in common?

JF-17 Thunder and F-35 are two very different aircraft.However they have an interesting technical solution in common.Both use DSI (Diverterless supersonic inlet)!!!!.Hear I would like share a very interesting video.Some of the interesting comments are:(1) JF-17 has lots of bangs for the bucks. It cost half of the F-16 but provide more punch than half of F-16.(2) Ideal machine for poor Air Forces having limited fire power. JF-17 will act as high component for these Air Forces.(3) It may enable larger Air Forces to pursue quantity rather than quality doctrines. In some cases it is an attractive option.(4) In Jf-17 there is much more than meets the eye.