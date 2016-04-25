JF-17 Thunder as a replacement for Moroccan F-5 & F-1 fleet?

Morocco Air Force have received All F-16s in last 3-4 Years they are all brand new and atleast 10 Pilots have been trained with US Air National Guards and rest would be trained by these 10 pilots back in home. Lets look at it realistically they are just beginning their live with Vipers I do not think they would induct another new platform for some time not atleast a decade or close to it, but they do have plans in the next 10 Years, again plans do change.



My views are this F-X Program is to make competitors offer better pricing than the F-16s they bought at a higher cost to keep the Air Force in shape. If we carefully study their requirements could be to replace 13 F-1 [that are not modernized] and 22 F-5III. Just speculating Morocco could end up getting one more squadron of F-16s since they already operate the type in service. That could leave them with potential candidate for some 4th Gen to replace 18-22 F-5s it would be interesting who offers the best price and package...Rafale is already rejected in favor of F-16s earlier I do not think they would be replacing F-1/F-5s with Rafale due to costs and Typhoon is also equally expensive. What other platforms are left lets discuss.