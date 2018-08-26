/ Register

  • Sunday, August 26, 2018

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

Discussion in 'JF-17 Thunder' started by PDFChamp, Aug 26, 2018 at 6:31 PM.

  1. Aug 26, 2018 at 6:31 PM #1
    PDFChamp

    PDFChamp FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    268
    Joined:
    Dec 11, 2016
    Ratings:
    +3 / 546 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

    [​IMG]

    Islamabad: Amidst thundering applause by the eager spectators, PAF’s JF-17 Thunder exhibited its dazzling aerial display during the opening day of Radom International Airshow at Radom-Sakdu Airport, Poland, on Sunday.



    Painted in the colour scheme of Pakistan’s national flag, the pride of the nation, JF-17 roared in the skies of Poland and left the spectators spellbound with its breathtaking manouvres.

    The Thundery performance by the PAF’s display pilot, Wing Commander Zeeshan Baryar included some extraordinary aerobatics like the muscle climb, thunder turns, slow speed performance and inverted flight.

    Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion to witness the aerial and static display of JF-17 Thunder, which has been co-developed by Pakistan and China. He interacted with the air and ground crew of PAF and appreciated their flawless performance in the show.

    He also stated that PAF’s participation in the show would help in projecting the positive image of our country in the world.

    Besides aerobatics, large number of people also witnessed the static display of indigenously manufactured JF-17 and Super Mushshak aircraft.

    https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/3...erobatics-dazzle-spectators-at-polish-airshow
     
    Last edited: Aug 26, 2018 at 6:36 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 26, 2018 at 6:41 PM #2
    pakistanipower

    pakistanipower SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,704
    Joined:
    Jan 26, 2012
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,902 / -12
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Why do open a new thread just post here @PDFChamp
    https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/paf-participating-in-miedzynarodowe-pokazy-lotnicze-air-show.573562/

    @waz @The Eagle @WebMaster please merge this thread with above thanks
     
  3. Aug 26, 2018 at 6:43 PM #3
    Pakistani Aircraft

    Pakistani Aircraft FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    340
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 223 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    What a beauty.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 26, 2018 at 6:48 PM #4
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,305
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 34,162 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    It is a beautiful machine.....waiting for block-III.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 26, 2018 at 6:48 PM #5
    Jinn Baba

    Jinn Baba FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,305
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 1,286 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    I love the stealth feature of this plane - to blind the enemy with smoke :laugh: surprised it passed MOT!

    The last few secs were quite nice though, very war like.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  6. Aug 26, 2018 at 6:54 PM #6
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,305
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 34,162 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    hey don't be naughty.. :lol:
    In the block-III, we are getting improved engines as well and it may be retrofitted in block-II as well.
     
  7. Aug 26, 2018 at 6:55 PM #7
    Pakistani Aircraft

    Pakistani Aircraft FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    340
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 223 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Did India's ugly LCA Tejas not participate?
     
  8. Aug 26, 2018 at 6:57 PM #8
    The Diplomat

    The Diplomat FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,407
    Joined:
    May 9, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 1,646 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    They fix the smoke during the month of MOT. :lol:
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 11 (Users: 1, Guests: 10)
  1. usman012