Sorry @araz Bahi, couldn't resist it as THE VIDEO is not yet available for public viewing hence the screenshot. The JF-17 in full afterburner going ballistic soon after liftoff with two fuel tanks is a sight to hold. As can be seen that it's going up half way down the runway while others have to go straight to the full stretch of the runway to power up and then climb. Another thing worth noting is that the JF-17 is now operating with NVG.