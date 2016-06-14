What's new

JF-17 fighter jet gets J-20’s combat missile: reports (Global times)

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

JF-17 fighter jet gets J-20’s combat missile: reports - Global Times

JF-17 fighter jet gets J-20’s combat missile: reports
By
Liu Xuanzun
Published: Apr 29, 2021 06:19 PM

A JF-17 fighter jet attached to the Pakistan Air Force flies towards the designated airspace during an air-to-ground offensive operation drill conducted by two Chinese JH-7 fighter bombers and two Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets on Sept. 20, 2017, which is part of the Shaheen VI joint training exercise launched by the air forces of China and Pakistan on Sept. 8 and scheduled to conclude on Sept. 27, 2017. Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn

A JF-17 fighter jet attached to the Pakistan Air Force flies towards the designated airspace during an air-to-ground offensive operation drill conducted by two Chinese JH-7 fighter bombers and two Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets on Sept. 20, 2017, which is part of the "Shaheen VI " joint training exercise launched by the air forces of China and Pakistan on Sept. 8 and scheduled to conclude on Sept. 27, 2017. Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn



The latest, upgraded version of the JF-17 fighter jet has recently been spotted equipped with China's most advanced air-to-air combat missile that is also used by China's J-20 stealth aircraft, with military observers saying on Thursday that the weapon will give the China-Pakistan jointly developed light fighter the upper hand against its counterparts in dogfights and make it one of the world's best in its class.

A photo recently circulating on social media shows a JF-17 Block 3 fighter jet with the serial number "3001" on a test flight, eastday.com, a Shanghai-based news website, reported on Wednesday.

This is the first time the aircraft with this particular serial number has been seen by the general public, and a PL-10 air-to-air combat missile can be seen on the tip of each of its wings, the report said, without revealing the date and location.

As the short-range combat missile also used by China's most advanced J-20 stealth fighter jet and others, the PL-10 represents the highest level of its kind, and previous JF-17s are equipped with the old PL-5, eastday.com reported.

Observers said that the PL-10 equipped by the JF-17 Block 3 is likely an export variation, the PL-10E, which made its debut at the Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province.

The PL-10E is a domestically developed, fourth generation air-to-air missile, and is one of the most advanced in the world that is on par with the US'AIM-9X, Liang Xiaogeng, chief designer of the missile, told the Global Times on the sidelines of the exhibition in 2018.

Thanks to its infrared-homing, extreme aerodynamic design and other advanced technologies, no aircraft, even stealth ones, can escape from the PL-10, eastday.com reported, also citing Liang.

With the PL-10, the JF-17 Block 3 will gain tremendous dogfight capability and have an edge even against its heavier opposing counterparts in homeland air defense, a Beijing-based military expert told the Global Times on Thursday, requesting anonymity.

In addition to the PL-10, the JF-17 Block 3 also received a more advanced radar, as China Central Television reported on Saturday that the fighter jet is equipped with the KLJ-7A airborne active electronically scanned array fire control radar.

The radar is of the most advanced level in the world, Hu Mingchun, director of the No.14 Research Institute at the state-owned China Electronics Technology Group Co, told the Global Times at the 9th World Radar Expo in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, last week.

The first JF-17 Block 3 prototype, with serial number "3000", was taken into the skies for the first time in December 2019 in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine reported at that time.

Other technologies, including a new and larger holographic wide-angle head-up display and integrated cockpit display similar to the one used by the J-20, in addition to an advanced infrared missile approach warning system used by the J-10C, J-16 and J-20 fighter jets, are also used on the JF-17 Block 3, Aerospace Knowledge said.

The JF-17 Block 3 will be one of the world's most powerful light fighter jets, experts said.

The Block 1 and 2 versions of the JF-17 can also use new radars and missiles for upgrades, analysts said.
 
khanasifm

khanasifm

Do we know now which version of klj-7A was selected ?

There are three version

1 standards
2 with mechanical and electronics hybrid scanning
3 side ways additional aesa for extended coverage providing 300 degrees in azimuth

Chao
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

khanasifm said:
Do we know now which version of klj-7A was selected ?

There are three version

1 standards
2 with mechanical and electronics hybrid scanning
3 side ways additional aesa for extended coverage providing 300 degrees in azimuth

Chao
No clue.

While everyone was anticipating PL15 integration into JF, this came as a surprise. Block 1 and 2 are already surpassing in three main categories to present F16 fleet of PAF (As per Sohail Aman), block 3 with PL10 and perhaps PL15 will make F16s as second line fighters. There is zero chance that PAF f16 fleet will be upgraded with Aim-9x.
 
alee92nawaz

alee92nawaz

Taimoor Khan said:
No clue.

While everyone was anticipating PL15 integration into JF, this came as a surprise. Block 1 and 2 are already surpassing in three main categories to present F16 fleet of PAF (As per Sohail Aman), block 3 with PL10 and perhaps PL15 will make F16s as second line fighters. There is zero chance that PAF f16 fleet will be upgraded with Aim-9x.
F-16 is still superior in bvr.
 
truthfollower

truthfollower

@Deino one more thread on same missile thing again
Deino said:
Oh come on ... it's not a special J-20-only AAM, but simply the standard short-range AAM in PLAAF service used by all J-10C, J-16 and J-20. Nothing special but a video-clip with the title "JF-17 fighter jet gets J-10’s combat missile" was surely not bombastic enough.

PS: Why two more threads with the same no-saying title?
Mav3rick

Mav3rick

Ali_Baba said:
A JF17 Block III AESA equipped plane with PL15 is superior in BVR than both the F16 and the Rafale. PL15 gives the JF17 Block III first shot advantage...
If only things were this easy.

There are countless other parameters such as the effectiveness of the Radar of the Fighter and the Missile (terminal), the NEZ of the missile, the ability of the missile to outspeed its target in head to tail chase from 100+ km's away, the ability of the Missile to seek the intended target from amidst clutter (chaffs, flares, decoys) etc., and it's ability to continue intended operation despite intense ECM & Jamming etc.......then come the ability of the target to be 'visible' to the radar of both the attacking Jet and the missile along with the target's ability to defend itself using electronic means (such as SPECTRA on Rafale) or simply to outspeed or exhaust the missile etc.

And then come the ability of the missile to actually 'destroy' the target, after reaching it..........including hitting the target (kinetics & warhead) or proximity detonation (for maximum damage) etc.
 
RAMPAGE

RAMPAGE

Mav3rick said:
If only things were this easy.

There are countless other parameters such as the effectiveness of the Radar of the Fighter and the Missile (terminal), the NEZ of the missile, the ability of the missile to outspeed its target in head to tail chase from 100+ km's away, the ability of the Missile to seek the intended target from amidst clutter (chaffs, flares, decoys) etc., and it's ability to continue intended operation despite intense ECM & Jamming etc.......then come the ability of the target to be 'visible' to the radar of both the attacking Jet and the missile along with the target's ability to defend itself using electronic means (such as SPECTRA on Rafale) or simply to outspeed or exhaust the missile etc.

And then come the ability of the missile to actually 'destroy' the target, after reaching it..........including hitting the target (kinetics & warhead) or proximity detonation (for maximum damage) etc.
And I suppose only American and European BVRs are capable of meeting that criteria?
 
Mav3rick

Mav3rick

RAMPAGE said:
And I suppose only American and European BVRs are capable of meeting that criteria?
I would extend the same challenges and criteria to American & European BVR's WVR's etc. However, American missiles are more battle proven than any other country, I think.
 
S

Surya 1

Is integration done? or yet to be done?
 
B

Beast

alee92nawaz said:
Let's agree to disagree.
I disagree with your statement. I know u are the type who think anything from US is the best. But when your mentality need to be amend cos America are now hostile to Pakistan. They ban T-129K helo export to Pakistan and AH-129 gunship too. R/S between US and Pakistan is at break point.
 
