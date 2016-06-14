JF-17 fighter jet gets J-20’s combat missile: reports (Global times)

If only things were this easy.



There are countless other parameters such as the effectiveness of the Radar of the Fighter and the Missile (terminal), the NEZ of the missile, the ability of the missile to outspeed its target in head to tail chase from 100+ km's away, the ability of the Missile to seek the intended target from amidst clutter (chaffs, flares, decoys) etc., and it's ability to continue intended operation despite intense ECM & Jamming etc.......then come the ability of the target to be 'visible' to the radar of both the attacking Jet and the missile along with the target's ability to defend itself using electronic means (such as SPECTRA on Rafale) or simply to outspeed or exhaust the missile etc.



And then come the ability of the missile to actually 'destroy' the target, after reaching it..........including hitting the target (kinetics & warhead) or proximity detonation (for maximum damage) etc.