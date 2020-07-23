Albeit, both the kills on 27th February 2019 were achieved by the F-16s engaged in fighter sweep mission but the real star of the whole operation turned out to be the JF-17 Thunder in both the ground strikes and fighter sweep activities.Initially the Thunders strike package went in with it's own escort and delivered it's cargo by engaging Indian ground targets. The F-16s remained in Pakistani air space and zapped the SU-30 that was vectored towards the strike package. However what transpired after that was the highlight of the battle when another formation of SU-30s and Mirage-2000s tried to engage the JF-17 formation which was part of the escort, it was a classic engagement as the Thunders repeatedly broke the lock and the IAF formation found itself cornered by being locked by Thunders that were on fighter sweep mission. This was a classic ambush engagement that despite several attempts the IAF pilots were unable to break the lock and instead asked Indian ground defences to engage the PAF jets who in process shot down their own helicopter which in fact was sent out on SAR mission for downed SU-30 pilots.