/ Register

  • Thursday, July 23, 2020

Featured JF-17 Emerged As The Star of Swift Retort

Discussion in 'JF-17 Thunder' started by Windjammer, Jul 23, 2020 at 5:26 PM.

Page 1 of 3
  1. Jul 23, 2020 at 5:26 PM #1
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    33,563
    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2009
    Ratings:
    +156 / 112,066 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    unnamed (2).png
    Some new revelations have emerged regarding PAF operation Swift Retort.
    Albeit, both the kills on 27th February 2019 were achieved by the F-16s engaged in fighter sweep mission but the real star of the whole operation turned out to be the JF-17 Thunder in both the ground strikes and fighter sweep activities.
    Initially the Thunders strike package went in with it's own escort and delivered it's cargo by engaging Indian ground targets. The F-16s remained in Pakistani air space and zapped the SU-30 that was vectored towards the strike package. However what transpired after that was the highlight of the battle when another formation of SU-30s and Mirage-2000s tried to engage the JF-17 formation which was part of the escort, it was a classic engagement as the Thunders repeatedly broke the lock and the IAF formation found itself cornered by being locked by Thunders that were on fighter sweep mission. This was a classic ambush engagement that despite several attempts the IAF pilots were unable to break the lock and instead asked Indian ground defences to engage the PAF jets who in process shot down their own helicopter which in fact was sent out on SAR mission for downed SU-30 pilots.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 41
  2. Jul 23, 2020 at 5:39 PM #2
    truthseeker2010

    truthseeker2010 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,319
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2010
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,886 / -1
    From what i have heard, the main issue with MKI's electronics are the compatibility issues, western hardware is installed on russian machine, but it is unable to perform to its full capability. On one hand it does boast machines capability on paper but when tested in actual performance, it fails to meet the mark.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  3. Jul 23, 2020 at 5:40 PM #3
    Tariq Habib Afridi

    Tariq Habib Afridi FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    48
    Joined:
    Mar 20, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 53 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Pardon me sir, I have one question? It would have been better if they have allowed one shot for the jf-17 as if it has a lock on su-30s? that would have been the best promotion for the JF-17 platform? Why they didn't go for it? any reason?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  4. Jul 23, 2020 at 5:45 PM #4
    Signalian

    Signalian PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    6,233
    Joined:
    Aug 18, 2015
    Ratings:
    +199 / 14,864 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    Israelis did a bad job of patching up electronics onto MKI?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 8
  5. Jul 23, 2020 at 5:46 PM #5
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,322
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,113 / -20
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    It was war, not a beauty contest. Decisions have to be made very quickly.

    Pakistan was attacked a day earlier and Pakistan swiftly retaliated, punishing the enemy into submission, unable to engage with the PAF thereafter until Rafales arrival.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  6. Jul 23, 2020 at 5:48 PM #6
    truthseeker2010

    truthseeker2010 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,319
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2010
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,886 / -1
    French made it even worse...............
     
  7. Jul 23, 2020 at 5:48 PM #7
    Tariq Habib Afridi

    Tariq Habib Afridi FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    48
    Joined:
    Mar 20, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 53 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    or Maybe the locked one aircraft was in Indian territory so they didn't go for it? just my speculation
     
  8. Jul 23, 2020 at 5:49 PM #8
    Signalian

    Signalian PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    6,233
    Joined:
    Aug 18, 2015
    Ratings:
    +199 / 14,864 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    Israelis are more connected to MKI, they were present there on the fateful day.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 9
  9. Jul 23, 2020 at 5:52 PM #9
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    33,563
    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2009
    Ratings:
    +156 / 112,066 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    There was much heated debate within PAF after this as there were seven IAF aircraft that were sitting ducks....but the higher ups didn't give clearance.....shooting them all would have had same effect as that by Rafiqui and Bhati did on the opening engagement of 1965 war.....at least some of IAF fleet would have been grounded.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 18
  10. Jul 23, 2020 at 5:54 PM #10
    Xone

    Xone FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    14
    Joined:
    Oct 13, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 12 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    @Israelis did a bad job of patching up electronics onto MKI?
    they did their best for them for Indians and as well as for Pakistan. They sold their products and did patch up work to integrate these with Russian planes. It were Indians who could not verify these and take advantage of. For Pakistan and China, they offered an opportunity to break the Myth of mighty MKI into a mole for the world to watch.
     
  11. Jul 23, 2020 at 5:54 PM #11
    Tariq Habib Afridi

    Tariq Habib Afridi FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    48
    Joined:
    Mar 20, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 53 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Sir, Atleast one killed should have been allowed to JF-17 than it would be a real treat for us. :(
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  12. Jul 23, 2020 at 5:55 PM #12
    truthseeker2010

    truthseeker2010 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,319
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2010
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,886 / -1
    They were IDF. I am talking of Sextant Avionique (now Thales Avionics).
     
  13. Jul 23, 2020 at 5:56 PM #13
    Mangus Ortus Novem

    Mangus Ortus Novem SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,997
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    Ratings:
    +183 / 30,676 / -0
    Country:
    Netherlands
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Feel The Thunder good Indians!!!

    And now Block 3 coming....

    Thunder All the Way!!!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 14
  14. Jul 23, 2020 at 6:05 PM #14
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    33,563
    Joined:
    Nov 9, 2009
    Ratings:
    +156 / 112,066 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
  15. Jul 23, 2020 at 6:07 PM #15
    graphican

    graphican ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,456
    Joined:
    Jul 21, 2009
    Ratings:
    +43 / 17,730 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Australia
    Some stories are meant to be written at their time. Allah willing, Rafiqui and Bhatis will surface again when they will annihilate IAF during the war when India cannot fix its gap anymore.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
Page 1 of 3
Similar Threads
  1. HawkEye27

    Swift Retort Urdu Calendar 2020

    HawkEye27, Feb 13, 2020, in forum: Pakistan Air Force
    Replies:
    16
    Views:
    1,981
    The Eagle
    Feb 19, 2020
  2. Windjammer

    Operation Swift Retort by Alan Warnes

    Windjammer, Mar 19, 2020, in forum: Pakistan Air Force
    Replies:
    502
    Views:
    32,589
    Imran Khan
    May 10, 2020
  3. Arsalan

    Documentary about operation swift retort

    Arsalan, Apr 6, 2020, in forum: Military Photos & Multimedia
    Replies:
    35
    Views:
    2,851
    Viking 63
    Apr 9, 2020
  4. Horus

    Documentary | Operation Swift Retort | 2020

    Horus, Apr 20, 2020, in forum: Military Photos & Multimedia
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    290
    Horus
    Apr 20, 2020
  5. aziqbal

    Unsung Heroes of Operation Swift Retort

    aziqbal, Jun 3, 2020, in forum: Pakistan Air Force
    Replies:
    36
    Views:
    3,136
    Hakikat ve Hikmet
    Jun 4, 2020
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 230 (Users: 19, Guests: 210)
  1. AgNoStiC MuSliM ,
  2. 313ghazi ,
  3. Yasser76 ,
  4. graphican ,
  5. Str8 ,
  6. TOPGUN ,
  7. Phantom. ,
  8. Liquidmetal ,
  9. Xone ,
  10. Tariq Habib Afridi ,
  11. aftab_s81