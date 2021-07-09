What's new

JF-17 Block III - a FixFox for Pakistan

Sep 15, 2013
جے ایف 17 بلاک تھری ایک جدید طیارہ ہے ۔۔ خودکفالت کی طرف ایک بہترین قدم ہے، پاکستان کو چاہیے کہ بحری بیڑا تیار کرے، اور جے ایف 17 کو جدید بحری بیڑے کے لیے بھی تیار کرے، اس کے لیے وقتی طور پر ملک کے اندر بھی جدید بحری بیڑا ماڈل بنا کر اس پر لینڈنگ اور ٹیک اور کی پریکٹس کرنی چاہیے ۔۔ شکریہ
 
Oct 15, 2015
Hi,

We do have existing thread about JF-17 block III so there's no need to create a separate thread.

Secondly, English is the formal language on the forum so that all the readers can understand as what you shared so they can also take part into discussion.

Therefore, it will be appreciated to participate in existing topics of your interest rather than creating duplicate thread and use English language for the understanding of everyone.

Such thread will be deleted for the lack of substance, details and failing to the quality of discussion.

Regards,
 
