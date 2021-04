arjunk said: JF-17 Block IV should have things like radar cancellation, RAAD-II capability, side and back facing radar, sensor fusion, F-35 style screen, possibly and air launched ballistic missiles since it would come into service in 2025-2030s era. It should not be stealth because that is AZM's job. Maybe a more powerful engine once the Chinese figure out how to make one. Click to expand...

SD 10 said: BHai block 3 to a lainay do pehlay! Click to expand...

bro stealth coating is must for upcoming variants all other things must consider it.you know why next variant is important bcz it will become eventually true fifth generation and open doors for sixth.we need to divide fifth generation into phase one is semi stealth n next one is truly stealthBlock 3 is already completed and it will roll out soon,it’s about requirements of next phase