JF-17 Block 3 vs. J-10C:

MH.Yang said: In this world, there are only two kinds of high thrust single engine fighters, F16 and J10.

JAS39 and JF17 are medium thrust single engine fighters. Therefore, they should not be compared with F16 and J10. It's not fair.



There are many block of F16, and there is a big gap in combat effectiveness. The combat effectiveness of J10C is similar to that of F16block50 / 52. Click to expand...

disagree with the part in bold, blk52s aren't even close to combat capabilities of the J10Cs, blk52s lack IRST, AESA radar, while the J10Cs have then and on top of that they are also armed with the 155km range PL15s and HOBS PL10s, it outclasses the blk52s that carry the AIM120Cs with a max range of 110km and don't carry any HOBS missiles. Plus the J10Cs carry fast more offensive sensors than the blk52s do.PAF's F16s are destined for a purely defensive role supplemented by F7PGs, the offensive punches will be delivered by the JF17, J10C & Mirage trio.