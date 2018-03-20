JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion

Slightly off topic...but I personally like that route BD took of heavily focusing on improving GDP first...



If it was up to me to run Pak...I would just give a straight and simple message to India "if India invades Pak...the very first response would be nukes...no warnings would be given nor any negotiations...so mind ur own business and we'll mind ours"...and it wouldn't be a bluff



Then I would focus fully on improving the economy in every way possible. After a decade of heavily focusing on the economy then I would shift gears to heavily modernizing the armed forces(with increased budget due to an improved economy) to bring back conventional minimum deterrence capabilities at the very least. Only with a strong economy can Pak try to keep up with India.