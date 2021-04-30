JF-17 Block 3 serial number

Thorough Pro
Serial numbers 3000 and 3001 were prototypes
3P01 to 3P11 are production units
3P01 to 3P03 are not visible, being the first three as also seen in a tv program in September 2021, they are probably already in the military paint scheme.
3P04 to 3P11 are visible in the pics released a couple of days ago
3P12 to 3P14 or possibly 3P18 would be rolled out by the time the handing over ceremony takes place on March 23rd.
