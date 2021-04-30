What's new

JF-17 Block 3 serial number

Serial numbers 3000 and 3001 were prototypes
3P01 to 3P11 are production units
3P01 to 3P03 are not visible, being the first three as also seen in a tv program in September 2021, they are probably already in the military paint scheme.
3P04 to 3P11 are visible in the pics released a couple of days ago
3P12 to 3P14 or possibly 3P18 would be rolled out by the time the handing over ceremony takes place on March 23rd.



JF17-3000.jpg
JF17-3001.jpg
JF17-3P04-11.png
 
