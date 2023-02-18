What's new

JF-17 Block-3 Induction Imminent

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
40,512
180
148,952
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
20230218_094958.jpg


First Batch of JF-17C Block-III will be handed over to PAF shortly. As per sources, aircrew training is already in progress at PAC so that operationalization takes place in minimum time.
Note that JF-17C is a totally different experience due to advanced avionics & FBW.
Some sources suggest that delivery will commence from next month.

The delay is attributed to COVID and last moment changes in Combat Avionics. While airframe production continued at normal pace the avionics integration and qualification of new systems at PAC delayed the operationalization.

At least 12 airframes were spotted at PAC.

CREDIT : Falcon Strike Syndicate.
 
Last edited:
ProblemSolver

ProblemSolver

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 20, 2019
33
0
43
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pakistan's own F16. That's good hope they keep investing in this platform and building on its weaknesses. Cheaper, unsanctionable, and hopefully they have expertise on it by now and the future
 
Erieye

Erieye

FULL MEMBER
Dec 22, 2022
498
1
493
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
@Windjammer didn't we see some images of them rolling out a few months back though?

also it seems the airframe is largely the same and this is simply just an avionics update for the most part.

what separates block 3 from block 2?
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 26, 2010
5,411
5
7,706
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
J10C is flying

so JF17 Block III can take time to design and develop no need to rush so fast and then play catch up later

however I would like to see 2 x JF17 Block III flanking a JF17B Block II + IFR on parade day
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
19,172
-20
28,079
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
How many J10c do we currently have and what is the current order, I know eventually we may have up to 100 but what's the current order
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
15,046
21
39,929
Country
United States
Location
United States
Fasbre2 said:
That doubtful as well, no fuel to fly them. Run out of forex to buy fuel oil..
Click to expand...
As for the total fuel consumption in Pak, the two thirds are "smuggled" as per the official sources. And, 90% of the gas stations in Pak are owned by their military business complexes....

hussain0216 said:
How many J10c do we currently have and what is the current order, I know eventually we may have up to 100 but what's the current order
Click to expand...
I am pretty sure it'll be kept secret. As for the PAF's J-10Cs, Jf-17 B3s etc., they can be always securely parked at the other side of the Karakoram mountains.....
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
8,573
23
9,428
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Windjammer said:
View attachment 916891

First Batch of JF-17C Block-III will be handed over to PAF shortly. As per sources, aircrew training is already in progress at PAC so that operationalization takes place in minimum time.
Note that JF-17C is a totally different experience due to advanced avionics & FBW.
Some sources suggest that delivery will commence from next month.

The delay is attributed to COVID and last moment changes in Combat Avionics. While airframe production continued at normal pace the avionics integration and qualification of new systems at PAC delayed the operationalization.

At least 12 airframes were spotted at PAC.

CREDIT : Falcon Strike Syndicate.
Click to expand...
Will they be unveiled on March 23?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R
Pakistan’s JF-17 Block-3 Fighter Surfaces With ‘Deadly’ Upgrades; German Expert Compares With India’s LCA Tejas
Replies
3
Views
1K
TopGun786
TopGun786
Windjammer
JF-17 Block-3 ''D'' Prototype
2
Replies
21
Views
5K
Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Windjammer
No 17 ''Tigers'' Squadron First To Re-Equip With JF-17 Block-3
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
125
Views
22K
Windjammer
Windjammer
Windjammer
PAF speeds up fighter force modernisation with JF-17 Block III- Gulf News
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
206
Views
27K
TopGun786
TopGun786
ghost250
Technical Problems Ground Myanmar’s JF-17 Fighter Jets Bought From China
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom