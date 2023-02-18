JF-17 Block-3 Induction Imminent

First Batch of JF-17C Block-III will be handed over to PAF shortly. As per sources, aircrew training is already in progress at PAC so that operationalization takes place in minimum time.Note that JF-17C is a totally different experience due to advanced avionics & FBW.Some sources suggest that delivery will commence from next month.The delay is attributed to COVID and last moment changes in Combat Avionics. While airframe production continued at normal pace the avionics integration and qualification of new systems at PAC delayed the operationalization.At least 12 airframes were spotted at PAC.CREDIT : Falcon Strike Syndicate.