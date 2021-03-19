Jews were not the NATIVES of Israel

“Excuse” of extremist Jews for kicking out all the Palestinians and taking whole of Jerusalem is this that Jews were the native of Israel, thus whole land belongs to the Jews only, as their Lord promised it to them.
Nevertheless, the Original Natives of Israel were not the Jews, but Hittites, Amorites, Canaanites etc, while Abraham migrated from Iraqi city of "Ur of the Chaldees" to Israel only when he was 75 years old [Genesis 12:4–6].
Jews killed the original Natives mercilessly, including women & children.
(Deuteronomy 20:10-17) When the LORD your God delivers it into your hand, put to the sword all the men in it. As for the women, the children, the livestock and everything else in the city, you may take these as plunder for yourselves ...Completely destroy them—the Hittites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites (the original natives of Israel)—as the LORD your God has commanded you.
(Deuteronomy 2:33) we struck him (Sihon king of Heshbon) down, together with his sons and his whole army, and completely destroyed them—men, women and children. We left no survivors.
(1 Samuel 15:3) Now go, attack the Amalekites and totally destroy all that belongs to them. Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys.’
(Joshua 6:21) They devoted the city (of Jericho) to the LORD and destroyed with the sword every living thing in it—men and women, young and old, cattle, sheep and donkeys.
Extremist Religious Jews are not going to limit it to Jerusalem only, but they will go for the “Greater Israel” as their Lord promised them whole of Greater Israel.