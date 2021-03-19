Jews were not the NATIVES of Israel

“Excuse” of extremist Jews for kicking out all the Palestinians and taking whole of Jerusalem is this that Jews were the native of Israel, thus whole land belongs to the Jews only, as their Lord promised it to them.



Nevertheless, the Original Natives of Israel were not the Jews, but Hittites, Amorites, Canaanites etc, while Abraham migrated from Iraqi city of "Ur of the Chaldees" to Israel only when he was 75 years old [Genesis 12:4–6].



Jews killed the original Natives mercilessly, including women & children.​

put to the sword all the men in it. As for the women, the children, the livestock and everything else in the city, you may take these as plunder for yourselves

the Hittites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites

men, women and children

We left no survivors.

put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys.’

and destroyed with the sword every living thing in it—men and women, young and old, cattle, sheep and donkeys.





Extremist Religious Jews are not going to limit it to Jerusalem only, but they will go for the “Greater Israel” as their Lord promised them whole of Greater Israel.​

(Deuteronomy 20:10-17) When the LORD your God delivers it into your hand,Completely destroy them——as the LORD your God has commanded you.(Deuteronomy 2:33) we struck him (Sihon king of Heshbon) down, together with his sons and his whole army,(1 Samuel 15:3) Now go, attack the Amalekites and totally destroy all that belongs to them. Do not spare them;(Joshua 6:21) They devoted the city (of Jericho) to the LORD