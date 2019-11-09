What's new

Jews, The Super Achievers

Jews, The Super Achievers

"With only 0.2% of the world population, Jews have been awarded almost 24% of Nobel Prizes in medicine, physics and chemistry.
American Jews, accounting for 2% of all Americans, have received 37% of all U.S. awards. The vastly disproportionate award winners exemplifies Jewish exceptionalism."

The Super Achievers examines such topics as:
- The rarified world of Nobel Prizes
- What factors likely account for Jewish exceptionalism
- How America benefited from scientists who fled Nazism
- The rise of Israel as a science and technology powerhouse
- Lives and discoveries of groundbreaking Jewish laureates
- Prizewinners' origins, family and educational backgrounds
- Tectonic shifts: Where Jews live now and where they used to live
- Barriers to Breakthroughs: The Jewish American experience
- Nobel science award recipients worldwide
- Women who won Nobel Prizes in science
- Are science and religion compatible?

You'll also discover...
- The first American to receive a Nobel Prize in science-a Jewish Naval officer
- The German Jewish inventor of poisonous gas used in extermination camps
- Einstein's Nobel Prize was not for the Theory of Relativity
- Why Jonas Salk did not receive a Nobel Prize
- The 18-year-old Harvard student who was recruited to work on the atomic bomb project
- The Nobel physicist who solved the mystery of the Challenger space disaster
- The physician whose death was kept a secret so he could win a Nobel Prize
- An entrepreneurial laureate whose discoveries led to creating major pharmaceutical companies
- The oldest Nobel science prize winner-a ninety-six-year-old in 2018
- The Nobel physicists who had to wait fifty years to have their findings corroborated

. . . and much more

IMG_20210515_143348.jpg


- PRTP GWD
 
The Jews are a might nation, they will stand strong against the terrorist and anyone that oppose them.
 
