The leader of Chechnya has a history of anti-Semitic statements. Last month he told a gathering of Chechen police that Israel is a "terrorist organization."



He argued that "Israel does not respect international law and therefore the world should not respect it because it does not deserve it."



Kadyrov has adopted a more conciliatory tone towards Jews in the past. In 2013 he said that "the Prophet Mohamed was very well disposed to Jews."

