What's new

Jewish sex trafficker Maxwell found guilty

Englishman

Englishman

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2016
420
-4
751
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Ghislaine Maxwell, prominent Jewish socialite and partner of the Jew Epstein who was himself defended by the pedophile Jewish/Zionist apologist lawyer Dershowitz found guilty:


Alan Dershowitz, who wrote the "Case for Israel" defended this pedophile ring. Probably had close links with the Jew weinstein too.


640px-Alan_dershowitz_2009_retouched_cropped.jpg
 
Englishman

Englishman

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2016
420
-4
751
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Faqirze said:
Now just wait a week, she will commit "suicide"
Click to expand...
She'll get killed by the more senior members of their secret society.

@Beny Karachun

Any thoughts?

Is it because they believe that they are the chosen ones? Did they think that other humans are inferior? Does this give them peace of mind when they dehumanise other people?
 
Last edited:
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,590
0
1,737
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why targeting jews? If you do you shall find zillions of Muslims and arabs involved in all kinds of depraved acts.
Difference is, in Pakistan and Muslim countries many cases buried under the carpet. Some of Pakistan regions are notorious and there are documentaries on DW.
Every day there are numerous child molestation cases in streets, religious seminaries, and kidnapping, rape and murder of children of all ages.
Dont target one nation.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
22,963
177
43,928
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
imadul said:
Why targeting jews? If you do you shall find zillions of Muslims and arabs involved in all kinds of depraved acts.
Difference is, in Pakistan and Muslim countries many cases buried under the carpet. Some of Pakistan regions are notorious and there are documentaries on DW.
Every day there are numerous child molestation cases in streets, religious seminaries, and kidnapping, rape and murder of children of all ages.
Dont target one nation.
Click to expand...
Don't read too much of repeated none sense. You can explain your position in regard to targeting one nation but speaking such plain facing lie is yet another level. In the case of Pakistan, it's like who's being more targeted in media for a particular agenda V/S so much of skeletons in 1st world countries. By the way do you know that dark web is handled out there and not in Pakistan but greed made many people to conduct such savagery for money.

How many children were reported last time in a single church case recently exposed? So finally sounds like a cheap dirt game and you try to start.
 
Englishman

Englishman

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2016
420
-4
751
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
imadul said:
Why targeting jews? If you do you shall find zillions of Muslims and arabs involved in all kinds of depraved acts.
Difference is, in Pakistan and Muslim countries many cases buried under the carpet. Some of Pakistan regions are notorious and there are documentaries on DW.
Every day there are numerous child molestation cases in streets, religious seminaries, and kidnapping, rape and murder of children of all ages.
Dont target one nation.
Click to expand...
You are free to start a thread on elite classes of Muslims running pedophile rings for royalty.

Interim, this thread Is simply a taste of your own medicine. There is no comparison to this.

Whenever an ethic minority comits a crime, their whole community is made to feel guilty.

Well now we see the true colours of the elites. These guys are imbeded in the system. They are not some fringe elements. Time to shove it in their faces. Best defence is offence. Trust me :)
 
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 30, 2016
3,238
-33
1,390
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Englishman said:
She'll get killed by the more senior members of their secret society.

@Beny Karachun

Any thoughts?

Is it because they believe that they are the chosen ones? Did they think that other humans are inferior? Does this give them peace of mind when they dehumanise other people?
Click to expand...
I don't even think whether they're Jewish or not is relevant, it's not like Judaism encourages minor sex trafficking, but Maxwell's mother was a French Protestant, thus she's technically not Jewish, since only her father was Jewish and in Judaism only when the mother is Jewish, then her child is Jewish.

Anyways sperg, what's your point? that all Jews are pedophiles?
Trango Towers said:
Israel is the centre of trafficking and prostitution of Russian women
Click to expand...
They come here by choice. Russian women do it in every country. In some countries it's even legal, in Israel it isn't.
Englishman said:
You are free to start a thread on elite classes of Muslims running pedophile rings for royalty.

Interim, this thread Is simply a taste of your own medicine. There is no comparison to this.

Whenever an ethic minority comits a crime, their whole community is made to feel guilty.

Well now we see the true colours of the elites. These guys are imbeded in the system. They are not some fringe elements. Time to shove it in their faces. Best defence is offence. Trust me :)
Click to expand...
You won't find any because it's perfectly legal in many Muslim nations and in Islam.
There's no need for them to hide in elite rings.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,290
-2
3,506
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
imadul said:
Why targeting jews? If you do you shall find zillions of Muslims and arabs involved in all kinds of depraved acts.
Difference is, in Pakistan and Muslim countries many cases buried under the carpet. Some of Pakistan regions are notorious and there are documentaries on DW.
Every day there are numerous child molestation cases in streets, religious seminaries, and kidnapping, rape and murder of children of all ages.
Dont target one nation.
Click to expand...
100% agreed, making a headline targeting one religion/people group for crimes of one is disgusting , I am not with it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom