unrequitted_love_suzy
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 13, 2020
- 265
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Close to the establishment of the state, the Jewish percentage of the population stood at 82.1%, while today it stands at only 73.9%.
Happy birthday Tel Aviv! The city turns 112 on Sunday
Jewish population at lowest percentage since founding of Israel
Close to the establishment of the state, the Jewish percentage of the population stood at 82.1%, while today it stands at only 73.9%.
www.jpost.com
Happy birthday Tel Aviv! The city turns 112 on Sunday
In 1909, families gathered on the beach outside Jaffa and planned a neighborhood they called Ahuzat Bayit that later came to be known as Tel Aviv.
www.jpost.com