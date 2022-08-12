Jewish Involvement In Black Slave Trade To The Americas

Maula Jatt said: And you know who was the undisputed master of slave trade



Arabs or Muslim empires at large Click to expand...

This Thread is about the black slaves Trade to the Americas when slavery was ended everywhere elseMost of these slaves that were brought to America were Black African MuslimsDid you know they were brought Chained up on the ships so they don't Jump into the Oceans and Escape or kill them self they were eating,shitting and pissing on the same spot while being chained up through out their JourneyLittle girl showcased in World Fair, 1958Two girls playing with Ota as if he was an animal in 1905