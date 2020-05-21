Jewish group asks for political asylum in Iran

aryobarzan
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 17, 2019
- 1,969
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Due to heavy oppression and pressure a group of jews in Guatemala have decided to migrate to Iran, they have filed a political asylum from Iran and have swore allegiance to Supreme Leader of Iran.
As expected so far US has blocked their trip.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/as-haredi-cult-tries-to-go-to-iran-fears-it-could-be-used-as-bargaining-chip/
As expected so far US has blocked their trip.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/as-haredi-cult-tries-to-go-to-iran-fears-it-could-be-used-as-bargaining-chip/