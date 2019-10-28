Jet engines 100% UAE made

Old article from Feb but never posted here, the engines have 400, 750, and 1000 newtons of thrust.The pavilion of Halcon, one of the companies listed under the UAE Defense Technology Group, attracted attention through the company’s pavilion, which presented a group of jet engines, during the first day of the IDEX exhibition. Among the group that designed and implemented the jet engines project, she is the mechanical engineer, Aisha Salem Al-Numani, one of the employees of Halcon Company and a graduate of the United Arab Emirates University.Aisha Salem explained that the project consists of jet engines used in launching missiles and planes, and she is one of a team of three engineers, noting that she is one of the implementers of the project, which was completely completed in the Emirates.She stated that the work team has implemented and designed three types of jet engines, which are designed for missiles and weapons, which require these types of engines, and unmanned aircraft.She indicated that the idea of the project came with the aim of supplying the Emirati defense system, and providing it with powerful engines, and that these engines are the first of their kind in the Middle East, and that the work team aspires to make the UAE the first Arab country to manufacture such advanced engines.Regarding the participation of women in designing and manufacturing defense machines and military equipment, she said: There are now many Emirati girls in this field, who hold technical specialties in mechanics and artificial intelligence, and unlike past years, in which there were few graduates of these specialties, confirming that the girl The UAE has become a difficult number, and it is currently participating in most of the delicate technologies, whether defensive or related to the space sector, and that the first goal is to serve the state and create young national cadres of females and males, in line with the state’s orientations and empowering women.