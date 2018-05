...Dr. Harold Rhode, a recently retired adviser on Islamic Affairs in the Office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense, explains, Netanyahu’s exposure of Iran’s nuclear archive happened at a key moment in Iranian domestic politics. Today, the regime’s ability to stir fear in the hearts of the Iranian people is rapidly diminishing.



Rhode told Breitbart News, “When you ask Iranians where there are anti-regime protests going on in Iran, they invariably respond that the list of cities where anti-regime protests are not taking place is much shorter than the list of cities where they are taking place.”



People from all walks of life are sick and tired of the regime. That much is clear from, for example, the social media videos spreading like wildfire of Iranian women willing to risk prison to defy the regime’s religious edict requiring women and girls to cover themselves in Islamic robes and head coverings.



For their part, Rhode relates, regime forces are openly turning on one another — particularly over corruption — for the first time since 1979 ...​