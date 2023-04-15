What's new

Jemima Khan spots 'Imran Khan' on UK highway

482269_5203874_updates.jpg

British screenwriter and film producer Jemima Khan Saturday spotted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's painting on a truck at the M25 in the United Kingdom.

Jemima, who was travelling on a UK highway saw Khan’s life-size painting on the back of a lorry which was a few vehicles ahead of her car.

Taking to Twitter, Jemima shared two photographs of the lorry she spotted — a wider shot and a closer one for a clearer look.

“Just spotted on the M25 (in the UK),” she tweeted.

Slightly above the PTI chief’s painting, the lorry also featured a verse from the Quran “Iyyaka Na’budu wa Iyyaka Nasta’een (You we worship and You we take refuge in)”, which he is often heard reciting ahead of his public speeches.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647189278500306944


As soon as Jemima tweeted the images, several Twitter users also shared photos of Khan spotted in different countries on trucks and vehicles.

"On M6, two weeks ago btw, what a proud moment for Kasim & Suleman," wrote a user named Ihtisham Ul Haq.


Another user mentioned that Khan is popular around the globe and shared a video of a truck bearing his images in Canada.


A tweep from UK's Birmingham city also shared a video of Imran Khan's visuals spotted on an LED screen installed on a mini truck.


Jemima Khan spots 'Imran Khan' on UK highway

“Just spotted on the M25 (in the UK),” she tweets

 
