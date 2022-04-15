Jemima Goldsmiths (and Imran Khans ) children targeted Pakistan Muslim League members

UK_PAKISTANI
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Feb 25, 2022
- 55
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
This is low even for the PML.
Click here to read article and see pictures of animals and champche
Jemima Goldsmiths children targeted Pakistan Muslim League members
Jemima Goldsmith says she and her children are being targeted by protesters against her ex-husband, ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.
Former Pakistan Muslim League minister Abid Sher Ali announced a rally outside her £1.3million London home this Sunday.
The PML is one of the three opposition parties in Pakistan against Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf organisation.
The former cricketer was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan on April 9 after losing a dramatic late-night vote of no-confidence from MPs including members of his own party.
Last week, protesters in support of Imran Khan gathered outside the London home of the country's former leader Nawaz Sharif calling for an end of state 'corruption'.
Now, in a tit-for-tat retaliation rally, PML campaigners in London are planning to protest outside Ms Goldsmith's home this Sunday.
She said on Twitter: 'Protests outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media…. It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore.
With respect, The difference is that I have got nothing to do with Pakistani politics and neither have my children.
'They are low- key private individuals who are not even on social media.'
But Mr Ali seemed unconvinced and called for the rally to go ahead.
He wrote: 'There is only one person responsible for this: Imran Khan.
'He has ordered attacks and protests outside homes of his political opponents, he incites hate, homophobia and terrorism on daily basis.
'Our protest will be peaceful and non-violent. Condemn Imran Khan.'
Earlier he had urged: 'There will be a protest outside the house of Imran Niazi's ex-wife in London on Sunday.
'So that her children also know how mean their father is. '
Khan and his allies had tried to sidestep the crunch vote by dissolving parliament and calling early elections, but Pakistan's Supreme Court sensationally ruled that the government had acted illegally.
Pakistan's parliament met on Saturday to proceed with the vote following a 13-hour impasse in which Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party used filibustering in an attempt to slow the process.
Several of the Prime Minister's closest allies and a key coalition party deserted him as opposition parties swooped in and agreed to oust the embattled leader.
The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to the radically religious will form the new government, with the head of one of the largest parties, the Pakistani Muslim League, taking over as prime minister.
As both Khan's supporters and his opponents took the streets, dozens of people were pictured being detained after clashing with police in the capital late on Saturday as outcry against the leader's removal continues.
Khan's removal from office continues Pakistan's ugly record with Prime Ministers, with not a single leader completing their full five-year tenure since 1947.
In an impassioned speech on Friday, Khan doubled down on claims that his opponents colluded with the United States to unseat him after visiting Putin's Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
Khan urged his supporters to take to the streets, particularly young people who have been the backbone of his support since the former cricket star turned conservative politician came to power in 2018.
Thousands appeared to heed his call with his allies turning out to the streets of Islamabad in droves as protests against the no-confidence vote threatened to turn ugly on Saturday.
Last Sunday some of his supporters gathered outside the London home of the country's former leader Nawaz Sharif calling for an end of state 'corruption'.
Many demonstrators were angry as they converged in Hyde Park and outside Sharif's home - Avenfield House in Mayfair - and vowed to oppose any 'imported' government.
One woman said: 'It's about our prime minister being hoisted out by corrupt politicians, they were corrupt before in Pakistan.
'He [Khan] was voted in by the people and unfortunately, due to America's pressure, they brought all the other political parties together and hoisted him out.'
Others vowed to send 'no remittances' to Pakistan until Khan was reinstated as Prime Minister.
Avenfield is where Pakistan's super-rich former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, has lived when in London since 1993.
He knocked four luxury flats together to make a single mansion, now worth at least £7 million.
Click here to read article and see pictures of animals and champche
Jemima Goldsmiths children targeted Pakistan Muslim League members
'It's like I'm back in 90s Lahore': Jemima Goldsmith accuses Pakistan Muslim League 'of targeting her children' as they plan protest outside her west London house against her ex-husband ousted PM Imran Khan
- Ms Goldsmith's £1.3million home will be scene of demonstrations this weekend
- She was previously married to ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan
- Ms Goldsmith said on Twitter: 'I have got nothing to do with Pakistani politics'
Jemima Goldsmith says she and her children are being targeted by protesters against her ex-husband, ousted Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.
Former Pakistan Muslim League minister Abid Sher Ali announced a rally outside her £1.3million London home this Sunday.
The PML is one of the three opposition parties in Pakistan against Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf organisation.
The former cricketer was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan on April 9 after losing a dramatic late-night vote of no-confidence from MPs including members of his own party.
Last week, protesters in support of Imran Khan gathered outside the London home of the country's former leader Nawaz Sharif calling for an end of state 'corruption'.
Now, in a tit-for-tat retaliation rally, PML campaigners in London are planning to protest outside Ms Goldsmith's home this Sunday.
She said on Twitter: 'Protests outside my house, targeting my children, antisemitic abuse on social media…. It’s almost like I’m back in 90s Lahore.
With respect, The difference is that I have got nothing to do with Pakistani politics and neither have my children.
'They are low- key private individuals who are not even on social media.'
But Mr Ali seemed unconvinced and called for the rally to go ahead.
He wrote: 'There is only one person responsible for this: Imran Khan.
'He has ordered attacks and protests outside homes of his political opponents, he incites hate, homophobia and terrorism on daily basis.
'Our protest will be peaceful and non-violent. Condemn Imran Khan.'
Earlier he had urged: 'There will be a protest outside the house of Imran Niazi's ex-wife in London on Sunday.
'So that her children also know how mean their father is. '
Khan and his allies had tried to sidestep the crunch vote by dissolving parliament and calling early elections, but Pakistan's Supreme Court sensationally ruled that the government had acted illegally.
Pakistan's parliament met on Saturday to proceed with the vote following a 13-hour impasse in which Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party used filibustering in an attempt to slow the process.
Several of the Prime Minister's closest allies and a key coalition party deserted him as opposition parties swooped in and agreed to oust the embattled leader.
The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from the left to the radically religious will form the new government, with the head of one of the largest parties, the Pakistani Muslim League, taking over as prime minister.
As both Khan's supporters and his opponents took the streets, dozens of people were pictured being detained after clashing with police in the capital late on Saturday as outcry against the leader's removal continues.
Khan's removal from office continues Pakistan's ugly record with Prime Ministers, with not a single leader completing their full five-year tenure since 1947.
In an impassioned speech on Friday, Khan doubled down on claims that his opponents colluded with the United States to unseat him after visiting Putin's Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
Khan urged his supporters to take to the streets, particularly young people who have been the backbone of his support since the former cricket star turned conservative politician came to power in 2018.
Thousands appeared to heed his call with his allies turning out to the streets of Islamabad in droves as protests against the no-confidence vote threatened to turn ugly on Saturday.
Last Sunday some of his supporters gathered outside the London home of the country's former leader Nawaz Sharif calling for an end of state 'corruption'.
Many demonstrators were angry as they converged in Hyde Park and outside Sharif's home - Avenfield House in Mayfair - and vowed to oppose any 'imported' government.
One woman said: 'It's about our prime minister being hoisted out by corrupt politicians, they were corrupt before in Pakistan.
'He [Khan] was voted in by the people and unfortunately, due to America's pressure, they brought all the other political parties together and hoisted him out.'
Others vowed to send 'no remittances' to Pakistan until Khan was reinstated as Prime Minister.
Avenfield is where Pakistan's super-rich former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, has lived when in London since 1993.
He knocked four luxury flats together to make a single mansion, now worth at least £7 million.