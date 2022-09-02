What's new

Jemima Goldsmith to host private film screening to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims

1662112983597.png

The former wife of cricketer turned politician Imran Khan - Jemima Goldsmith - has decided to do her part for those affected by the floods in Pakistan and stage a special, private screening of her upcoming film: What’s Love Got to Do with It? for auction in order to collect funds for flood relief.

On September 1, the British screenwriter took to her twitter to announce the auction.

She wrote that to aid of flood victims in Pakistan, she was auctioning a private screening of the film in London.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565298855347896323

Goldsmith’s tweet suggested that it will be an uber exclusive event with the highest bidder getting a chance to watch the movie with 20 of their friends.

Apart from Goldsmith, the other co-host of the private screening will be a true daughter of the soil, writer Fatima Bhutto.

Bidding for the screening is currently active on the website 32auction.com. The auction will end on September 8th at 12:15BST.

Goldsmith, who is the founder of Instinct Productions has been vocal about the flood situation in Pakistan. She has urged the international community to donate generously to help those affected by the floods.

In a series of tweets, she has posted videos of ongoing floods and the devastation caused by it.

In a tweet, Goldsmith has stated that close to 2,000 (FactCheck: official figures put the toll closer to 1,200) people have so far died due to floods in the country while over 33 million have been affected, one-third of whom are children.

In another tweet, she provided the account numbers of Bank of Punjab and Bank of Khyber where people can deposit their money for flood relief.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564650368197431296

The bank accounts are from the two provinces where her former husband’s political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continue to run government in either entirety or in a coalition.

Jemima’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”, stars Pakistani actor Sajal Ali along with veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi, British-actor Lily James, and British-Pakistani actor Shazad Latif.

It is set for global release in January 2023.
Jemima Goldsmith to host private film screening to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims

Imran Khan's former wife continues to have close ties and affinity with Pakistan
