Jemima Goldsmith slams ex-husband Imran Khan over rape remarks

Islamabad: The recent statement by the Pakistani premier Imran Khan about the increasing rape and sexual cases in the country has sparked uproar not within the country but also from across the globe. To add more to his criticism, his former wife Jemima Goldsmith has also slammed him over his rape remarks.
In a response to Khan’s comments, Jemima did not mince words and blasted her former husband for stating that it is the women’s dress and vulgarity that has given rise to rape cases.

“Say to the believing men that they restrain their eyes and guard their private parts.” Quran 24:31. The onus is on men”, maintained Jemima, citing a verse from the Holy Quran to school the Pakistani premier.

Jemima also went on to express her surprise over what she called ‘a transformation’ in the viewpoints of her former spouse, hoping that it was a mistranslation.

“I’m hoping this is a misquote/mistranslation. The Imran I knew used to say, put a veil on the man’s eyes not on the woman,” she said.
IK and talking about fidelity...a man who was known as a womaniser until his 40s is now giving sermons on chastity...what an irony.
 
There's already a post about this. Imran Khan was right.

Neoliberal Marxist femiNazi are wrong...
 
