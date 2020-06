JeM planning to carry major IED attacks in Kashmir, security forces fully alert: DGP

Posted at: Jun 23 2020 4:03PMSrinagar, Jun 23 (UNI) Asserting that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was again planning to carry Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks on security forces in Kashmir, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that forces are fully alert to tackle any eventuality.The DGP further said that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate more JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants to the valley through Nowshera, Rajouri-Poonch in Jammu and Kupwara-Keran sectors in Kashmir.