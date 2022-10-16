Jeffrey Sachs| Developed World should take responsibility for Climate Disaster & plight of Pakistan

Developed World should take responsibility for Climate Disaster & plight of Pakistan ​

Dr Jeffrey Sachs, eminent economist and Director of the Sustainable Development center at Columbia University explains why the Global North that caused the vast majority of the climate change mess needs to pay up and how to get them to do it. How does the Global south strategize to get this money. The role of G77 and COP 27 is crucial for developing countries to unite and say time is up and 'you need to pay up - for what you caused.'



00:00 Introduction

01:07 Is it fair game for developing countries to ask for climate repatriations

05:00 Who puts the money in, how does the pot get distributed

06:45 How does the Global South strategize to get money from the rich North?

08.32 Likelihood of Green Marshall Plan and US generosity?

10:20 what are other out of the box ideas that could be used?

11:40 Rich country pledging but what is the real bang for buck we will get from them?

14.45 What role will corporates play in climate justice