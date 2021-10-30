Jeff Bezos wants a low-orbit office park [Orbital Reef] to replace the ISS

Hamartia Antidote said: Certainly Elon Musk has guaranteed himself a place in the History books. If Jeff Bezos wants to be a footnote Billionaire with little to show other than Amazon (which may get a two sentence blurb at best) and his cannonball shot New Shepard (1 sentence ) he had better get going with something big. Click to expand...

I think that's what he is aiming here, Amazon has reached its peak when it comes to financial giant, but still Elon's SpaceX will keep him/his name alive for a long time... Jeff Bezoz is filthy rich and since he made a trip to orbit and with Elon's spaceX I think he will not let anything hold him back to get what he wants for space exploration etc.