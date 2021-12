Jeff Bezos ripped for celebrating space trip after Amazon warehouse collapse

By Eileen AJ Connelly December 11, 2021 2:22pm Updated Jeff Bezos was blasted Saturday for cheering on his latest group of space tourists while making no mention of the deaths of at least six workers in an Amazon warehouse hit by a tornado Friday.The Amazon founder greeted former NFL star Michael Strahan and the other five members of the latest crew of his New Shepard rocket after the 10-minute flight landed in West Texas. “Welcome back, guys,” he said, as he opened the capsule door after their return.Prior to the flight, he posted a photo on Instagram of himself with the space flight crew and the comment, “Happy crew this morning in the training center” — but made no mention on the social media site of the tragedy at the Amazon warehouse in Illinois.“You should worry about the tornado situation more,” one woman commented.Safety personnel and first responders survey a damaged Amazon distribution center on Dec. 11, 2021 in Edwardsville, Illinois.Michael B. Thomas/Getty ImagesThe billionaire celebrated his space success in the midst of the tragedy unfolding in Edwardsville, Illinois, where search and rescue operations continued throughout the day at an Amazon warehouse that saw two walls and part of its roof collapse late Friday.While some 45 workers managed to escape, it was unclear how many might still be trapped in the football-field sized rubble – Amazon was unable to provide a figure to local officials — but Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said the efforts had shifted to “search and recovery” from “search and rescue” because they don’t believe anyone else could have survived the destruction.Bezos took heat on social media for failing to acknowledge the death of at least two Amazon employees while celebrating his latest Blue Origin launch.Leigh Vogel/Getty Images‘Really struggling with my rage since Jeff Bezos blasted his major carbon polluting rocket this morning after Amazon workers died in a rare December tornado last night,” commented Twitter user @red_baiting While Bezos made no personal comment, Amazon released a statement on the tragedy before he put up his Instagram space post. Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment.“Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted,” Amazon spokesman Richard Rocha in a statement, adding that the company was assessing the situation. “This is a devastating tragedy for our Amazon family and our focus is on supporting our employees and partners.”Source: