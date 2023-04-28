What's new

'Jealousy has no medicine': Israeli envoy defends India-Israel ties

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651096239595986944

www.hindustantimes.com

'Jealousy has no medicine': Israeli envoy defends India-Israel ties after 'terrorist' provocation

Israeli ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, has shut down a troll for calling India and Israel terrorist countries.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651097456359231489

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651193187120320513


www.opindia.com

Israeli ambassador Noar Gilon gives befitting reply to a Pakistani troll

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon gave befitting reply to a Pakistani troll who wished for the destruction of both Israel and India. | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
 

