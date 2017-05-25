Jealous Indians Envy of PLA Infrastructure at BLACK TOP HILL

I came across an Indian propaganda video showing how Luxurious PLA soldiers accommodations is on the Black Top Hill. Boasting Indian Soldiers are tough and can sustain high altitude severe conditions. The reality is the whole Indian Media is crying on the costs and survivability factor of the IA posted on the ridges. Their supply lines are compromised and they rely on local porters to do the hard climb. Meanwhile the PLA is well entrenched and comfortable for a very long winter. Below clip is just for information and to show how Indians are jealous of the PLA. The Indians will never be able to match the PLA.