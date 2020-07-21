JDAM Replaces Mavericks

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 37,653
- 170
- Country
-
- Location
-
To a query as why we now seldom see PAF F-16s supporting the AGM-65 Maverick ASM, i have been told by very reliable sources that after MLU programme, all PAF F-16s are now compatible with much more capable JDAM munition , now this weapon system is gradually replacing Mavericks in the PAF arsenal. Furthermore the indigenous production of INS has freed this weapon system's dependency on any GPS.
@Oscar @MastanKhan @Knuckles @Dazzler @HRK @Taimoor Khan
@Oscar @MastanKhan @Knuckles @Dazzler @HRK @Taimoor Khan