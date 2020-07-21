What's new

JDAM Replaces Mavericks

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,653
170
134,637
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
To a query as why we now seldom see PAF F-16s supporting the AGM-65 Maverick ASM, i have been told by very reliable sources that after MLU programme, all PAF F-16s are now compatible with much more capable JDAM munition , now this weapon system is gradually replacing Mavericks in the PAF arsenal. Furthermore the indigenous production of INS has freed this weapon system's dependency on any GPS.
@Oscar @MastanKhan @Knuckles @Dazzler @HRK @Taimoor Khan



x518ae.jpg
 
war&peace

war&peace

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2015
33,798
18
64,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
This is an excellent news. INS is great over shorter distances but over longer ranges the gyros need to be corrected with a GPS/Satellite Navigation signal. We should work with China and Russia to use GLONASS and BEIDOU signals combined for higher accuracies until we have our own satellite navigation system.
 
Last edited:
ashok321

ashok321

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
17,950
4
10,078
Country
Canada
Location
Malaysia
It still needs GPS to calibrate/reset the INS solution, have to have both:

Inertial navigation systems usually can provide an accurate solution only for a short period of time. The INS accelerometers produce an unknown bias signal that appears as a genuine specific force. This is acceleration integrated twice against time and thus produces an error in position. Additionally, the INS software must use an estimate of the angular position of the accelerometers when conducting this integration. Typically, the angular position is tracked through an integration of the angular rate from the gyro sensors. These also produce unknown biases that affect the integration to get the position of the unit.
Click to expand...

Excerpt:

The benefits of using GPS with an INS are that the INS may be calibrated by the GPS signals and that the INS can provide position and angle updates at a quicker rate than GPS. For high dynamic vehicles, such as missiles and aircraft, INS fills in the gaps between GPS positions. Additionally, GPS may lose its signal and the INS can continue to compute the position and angle during the period of lost GPS signal. The two systems are complementary and are often employed together.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,653
170
134,637
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
war&peace said:
This is an excellent news. INS is great over shorter distances but over longer ranges but gyros need to be corrected with a GPS/Satellite Navigation signal. We should work with China and Russia to use GLONASS and BEIDOU signals combined for higher accuracies until we have our own satellite navigation system.
Click to expand...
That part is also taken care off.....but it's also best to have your own system in place as well.
 
war&peace

war&peace

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2015
33,798
18
64,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Windjammer said:
That part is also taken care off.....but it's also best to have your own system in place as well.
Click to expand...
Of course, own system is necessary for plethora of reasons. SUPARCO should get to work if the govt approves the budget. We can start by first covering just Pakistan and neighbours in the east and West and then gradually expanded to the rest of world by adding more satellites.
 
Last edited:
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,626
5
12,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
war&peace said:
Of course, own system is necessary for plethora of reasons. SUPARCO should get to work if the govt approves the budget. We can start by first covering just Pakistan and neighbours in the east and West and then gradually extended to the rest of world by adding more satellites.
Click to expand...
You don't need to cover the whole world. Only 1500 km radius along borders will do, means a regional navigation system just like India have. We can not bear the initial and mentanance cost of a system like GPS.
 
-------

-------

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 23, 2009
5,801
58
17,592
Country
Turkey
Location
United Kingdom
war&peace said:
This is an excellent news. INS is great over shorter distances but over longer ranges the gyros need to be corrected with a GPS/Satellite Navigation signal. We should work with China and Russia to use GLONASS and BEIDOU signals combined for higher accuracies until we have our own satellite navigation system.
Click to expand...
Turkey has developed 'ALDEBARAN' which uses GPS, GLONASS and SBAS (ground based navigational towers). 'ALDEBARAN' is also software defined, allowing it to be programmed to other Nagitional systems such as BEIDOU or Galileo as well. So even if you don't have your own SATNAV systems, it can use multiple points of reference to update from.

http://www.roketsan.com.tr/en/urunl...isler/aldebaran-milli-gps-ve-glonass-alicisi/
 
Raider 21

Raider 21

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 18, 2016
3,012
7
5,358
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United States
Windjammer said:
To a query as why we now seldom see PAF F-16s supporting the AGM-65 Maverick ASM, i have been told by very reliable sources that after MLU programme, all PAF F-16s are now compatible with much more capable JDAM munition , now this weapon system is gradually replacing Mavericks in the PAF arsenal. Furthermore the indigenous production of INS has freed this weapon system's dependency on any GPS.
@Oscar @MastanKhan @Knuckles @Dazzler @HRK @Taimoor Khan



View attachment 467668
Click to expand...
Great capability indeed. They should also introduce a squadron position for combat controllers that are pilots....get their elbows dirty for once since they're time at the Academy before they started to getting worshipped......

ashok321 said:
It still needs GPS to calibrate/reset the INS solution, have to have both:




Excerpt:

The benefits of using GPS with an INS are that the INS may be calibrated by the GPS signals and that the INS can provide position and angle updates at a quicker rate than GPS. For high dynamic vehicles, such as missiles and aircraft, INS fills in the gaps between GPS positions. Additionally, GPS may lose its signal and the INS can continue to compute the position and angle during the period of lost GPS signal. The two systems are complementary and are often employed together.
Click to expand...
It is needed primarily for accuracy when aligning with GPS. Otherwise tower or ground control help with passing over parked coordinates for initial alignment.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,653
170
134,637
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Knuckles said:
Great capability indeed. They should also introduce a squadron position for combat controllers that are pilots....get their elbows dirty for once since they're time at the Academy before they started to getting worshipped......
Click to expand...
Just like this is news to us , it's suffice to say we are oblivious to all else that materialises within the PAF.
 
HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
12,817
101
33,416
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Knuckles said:
Great capability indeed. They should also introduce a squadron position for combat controllers that are pilots....get their elbows dirty for once since they're time at the Academy before they started to getting worshipped......
Click to expand...
cross functional training concept or you suggesting permanent positions ....??
 
Raider 21

Raider 21

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 18, 2016
3,012
7
5,358
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United States
Windjammer said:
Just like this is news to us , it's suffice to say we are oblivious to all else that materialises within the PAF.
Click to expand...
What I meant a squadron forward air controller within the F-16 pilots would help big time. The elbows part is a joke we have amongst the Arrows fliers....some of us here may fly for PAF soon...

HRK said:
cross functional training concept or you suggesting permanent positions ....??
Click to expand...
In a multirole squadron it would be beneficial for CAS and other A/G missions to have 4 pilots specialised with the squadron.....all should be qualified IPs and training officers.
 
Basel

Basel

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 31, 2013
9,393
2
7,022
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
To a query as why we now seldom see PAF F-16s supporting the AGM-65 Maverick ASM, i have been told by very reliable sources that after MLU programme, all PAF F-16s are now compatible with much more capable JDAM munition , now this weapon system is gradually replacing Mavericks in the PAF arsenal. Furthermore the indigenous production of INS has freed this weapon system's dependency on any GPS.
@Oscar @MastanKhan @Knuckles @Dazzler @HRK @Taimoor Khan



View attachment 467668
Click to expand...
I dont know what PAF is doing, but Maverick is being replaced by Brimestone or SDB-IIs which are true replacement of Maverick Which is essentially a weapon system to take out moving targets.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

I
Cheaper Options for Ground Attack
Replies
1
Views
1K
Lord Of Gondor
Lord Of Gondor
Zarvan
F-16V Lightweight multi-role fighter
2
Replies
25
Views
4K
volatile
volatile
Maarkhoor
Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II
Replies
3
Views
4K
Penguin
Penguin
Quasar
(USA-Turkiye)Transfers of major conventional weapons from 1950 to 2011
Replies
1
Views
2K
LegionnairE
LegionnairE
U
Military and arms build up in persian Gulf Part II
Replies
1
Views
4K
usman_1112
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom