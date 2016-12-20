Jazz ad on women's day

If someone is found with a phone provided by (let's say) his bf, so what? Why to question about it? She has a cell phone, she is empowered now; and both of them got cell phones so thereby achieving this f**kin' sacred gender equality.

Women's day has just passed and we saw marches being held around the country. While many participants were holding cards raising multiple issues being faced by women, some of them were controversial as usual. But to me, the year's surprise was following ad by telecommunication company, Jazz.To many, this seems like a harmless ad, raising voice against a serious social problem of women being hit by their family members, and talks about gender equality, but when I analysed the ad and interepted the message, I came to following1- The beard and hair style of the accused - he seems to be from a conservative family.2- The said women was not provided with a cell phone by the family, and there is little to no chance of her buying it for herself as she seems to be unemployed because working women - even in conservative families in rural areas- are provided with cell phones. It implies to: an unemployed woman from conservative family was provided with a cellphone by someone outside her family without her family's consenst and knowledge.The message:1- It is okay and should be normalized in a conservative society -like Pakistan- if someone's female family member is found with a cell phone being provided by someone outside family.2- Though the ad talks about her romantic affair "Chora phasaya tha?" But it seems to convey a message that a family should not raise concerns if they found her with a cellphone not being provided by them.I know this thread may seem ridiculous and waste of bandwidth but the time I saw this ad, my very first thoughts were: what exactly is this ad trying to convey? Is it more about gender equality or targeting cultural taboo? How buying a Rs. 1000 cellphone from Jazz could possibly help in women empowerment?IMO, this ad asks us not to raise questions about things going against our cultural norms and moral values.For instance:__________________Lame example apart, I just want your opinion about this ad. Did I interpret the ad correctly or I missed something?