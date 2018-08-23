/ Register

JAWANI PHIR NAHI ANI 2 DAY ONE BUSINESS PAKISTAN :: CREATES RECORD DESPITE CLASH

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by Zibago, Aug 23, 2018 at 8:23 PM.

  Aug 23, 2018 at 8:23 PM #1
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    29,731
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 45,818 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    [​IMG]


    Home Slider
    August 23, 2018
    [​IMG]

    JAWANI PHIR NAHI ANI 2 HAS BROKEN ALL TIME DAY ONE RECORD DESPITE CLASH.
    Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 has done massive busienss on day one as film has led the three films clash with huge margins. Film was always going to lead the trio but Numbers have come at record pace. Eid ul Azha first days are always slow in the morning but still film has managed to just break all time records.

    Film has raked in around 2.99cr approx on Eid Day One which breaks previous day one record for Pakistani films by huge margin. When Tuesday night number are included then film’s day one total stand at 3.23cr which makes it second biggest day one of all time and just behind Sultan. This number is just marvelous and came on Eid Day One with clash. Film will see massive pick today as it is almost packed everywhere and film will be challenging all time single day record of Sultan today which currently stand over 4cr.


    Film has done superb business in mass circuits where at most places combined business of Load Wedding and Parwaaz Hai Junoon is less than Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 alone.

    Below is film’s breakdown.

    Tuesday (previews).. 24lacs

    Wednesday.. 2.99cr

    Total.. 3.23cr
    http://boxofficedetail.com/jawani-p...siness-pakistan-creates-record-despite-clash/
     
  Aug 23, 2018 at 8:37 PM #2
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,113
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,848 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    Another failed attempt..
     
  Aug 23, 2018 at 8:44 PM #3
    Ali Tariq

    Ali Tariq FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,229
    Joined:
    Mar 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,298 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Just look at the cast.
     
  Aug 23, 2018 at 8:49 PM #4
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,113
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,848 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    I have no idea.. Are they any good?
     
  Aug 23, 2018 at 8:52 PM #5
    Ali Tariq

    Ali Tariq FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,229
    Joined:
    Mar 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,298 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Bakwaas except Fahad Mustafa. Humayun Saeed is at least 47 years young but he still acts like a 'hero'
     
  Aug 23, 2018 at 9:04 PM #6
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,113
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,848 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    Yar unfortunately I do not know any of them...I know Hamza Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Bushra Ansari, Aima Bag, Momina Mustahsam, Atif Aslam, then I met a few who claimed they are doing modelling in Pakistan, a few of them just started so I don't know if they are famous.
     
  Aug 23, 2018 at 9:24 PM #7
    Dark-Destroyer

    Dark-Destroyer FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,204
    Joined:
    Dec 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,222 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    We just need our industry to grow and be less critical of them it’s still early stages so let’s let them grow
     
  Aug 23, 2018 at 9:24 PM #8
    Dark-Destroyer

    Dark-Destroyer FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,204
    Joined:
    Dec 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,222 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    And most of all lets support them
     
