JAWANI PHIR NAHI ANI 2 DAY ONE BUSINESS PAKISTAN :: CREATES RECORD DESPITE CLASH August 23, 2018 1029 0 JAWANI PHIR NAHI ANI 2 HAS BROKEN ALL TIME DAY ONE RECORD DESPITE CLASH. Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 has done massive busienss on day one as film has led the three films clash with huge margins. Film was always going to lead the trio but Numbers have come at record pace. Eid ul Azha first days are always slow in the morning but still film has managed to just break all time records. Film has raked in around 2.99cr approx on Eid Day One which breaks previous day one record for Pakistani films by huge margin. When Tuesday night number are included then film's day one total stand at 3.23cr which makes it second biggest day one of all time and just behind Sultan. This number is just marvelous and came on Eid Day One with clash. Film will see massive pick today as it is almost packed everywhere and film will be challenging all time single day record of Sultan today which currently stand over 4cr. Film has done superb business in mass circuits where at most places combined business of Load Wedding and Parwaaz Hai Junoon is less than Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 alone. Below is film's breakdown. Tuesday (previews).. 24lacs Wednesday.. 2.99cr Total.. 3.23cr