In no particular order, below is what army high command has claimed in recent times:



1. Claim: army is neutral. Evidence: some journalists and politicians that have criticised the actions of army h.c, especially kurtooths of Mir Bajwa, have ended up in the slammer without due process. Those arrested claim they have been tortured and physical evidence and manner of arrest appears to back their claims. Since army says it is neutral, i.e. it has stopped exercising control over civilian functions, the blame for illegal arrest lies with government whose officials, on and off the record, claim they have nothing to do with the arrest. So who are the khilai mukhlook who are ordering the arrest of army critics? Why does not high command come on record and say they have nothing to do with these unlawful arrests? And more worryingly, if no institutions is behind these arrests, then, have foreigners taken control of law enforcement agencies? Hounding of patriotic elements is something only a hostile power would do. And a related point: fooking judges get paid a crap load of cash. Will they even justify a tiny portion of their salary by doing the job they are paid to do?



2. Claim: In dangerous times, army proactively provides security for Pakistan. Evidence: Pakistan's most prominent and popular leader and ex-PM has been targeted by a gunman or gunmen. Any self respecting country provides security to ex-head of government. Attack on IK is a threat to security of Pak - army's sacred mission. Why should heads not roll over this security failure? Likewise, inability to secure PM's residence as well as means of communication is a security breach of the highest degree. Should leadership not be held accountable for this unforgivable failure?



3. Claim: their is no threat to journalist that have been critical of army in recent times. This point is also tied to claim 1 above. Evidence: Prominent journalists that have presented a "nationalist" viewpoint have had to run for the hills while ghaddaar channels like Geo are now getting army funding. DG ISI and DG ISPR held an unprecedented press conference at the exact moment of Arshad Sharif's funeral. According to Islamic ethics, we don't even disrespect the dead of the enemy. Yet the army of Islamic Republic cannot accord respect to a prominent journalist who was close to army circles. Besides, press conference, due to its optics, has raised serious question on army's culpability. Enemies of Pakistan have always claimed army is a rogue institution. HC has shown itself to be dumb beyond belief by acting in a manner which gives so much ammunition to its enemies. There will a a time when high command will be filled with patriot generals. But their actions will still be seen as stained due to the kurtooths of current group.



4. Claim: Political instability poses no threat to Pakistan's salamati because army leadership is chaukanna. Evidence: 1971 when India took advantage of political instability to attack Pakistan with active connivance of one of the parties. On the surface situation is different today because Pak has nuclear weapons and there is no Mukhti Bahini. Scratch the surface and all is not what it appears to be. I have documented obvious security failures in point number 2. Can we trust this lot to hide details of nuclear program when they cant fullfill basic part of their job? We know Sam is dead set against Pak nuclear program. We also know that COAS and head of ISI spent a week in DC. What was discussed in these meetings? Americans are hesitant to offer a free cup of coffee to their guest. Why were they hosting senior officials including foreign minister for a week and more? And will Americans have any hesitation in passing details of our nuclear program to our enemy. Additionally, I would not trust our ghaddar leaders like Altaf Bhai, Zardari and Sharifs to side with Indians if that is where their interest lie.



It pains me to raise these points since I am not a "liberal" who believes that army should have no say in governance. Given our location, our hostile neighbours, our ghadaar political class and our geedarh awam, it will be a complete disaster if army is neutered. But as things stand, centre cannot hold.