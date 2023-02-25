What's new

Javed Ali : abducted , tortured , stripped naked ,sexually assaulted and threatened

@HAIDER
Change the title.. like Javed , clerk, Usman dar, stripped naked, etc"

Anyway, what can you expect from evil.

So, if you don't agree, they can strip your wife too.

Literally, I want to see some sort of badge or patch awarded to these genz.
 
VCheng said:
That is wrong, if the claims are correct. Such illegal tactics can never be condoned.
Everything is worng, borther. It perhaps hit you more as it directly threatened his wife.

Financial corruption squeezes money from the market, which makes poor to rob, comply or sell themselves. Let me tell you that heer mandi type areas flourish not bcz girls enjoy or there is a scope in this profession.

A minister/bureaucrat corruption ceases some economic activity, which deprives someone of a job/business, which makes his family vulnerable, and thus finally robbing, drugs, and prostitution in the streets.

Therefore, our bribes/land grab is resulting in someone's daughter getting disrobed against her will somewhere in Pakistan (the land of the pure).
 
Goenitz said:
Everything is worng, borther. It perhaps hit you more as it directly threatened his wife.

Financial corruption squeezes money from the market, which makes poor to rob, comply or sell themselves. Let me tell you that heer mandi type areas flourish not bcz girls enjoy or there is a scope in this profession.

A minister/bureaucrat corruption ceases some economic activity, which deprives someone of a job/business, which makes his family vulnerable, and thus finally robbing, drugs, and prostitution in the streets.
I agree with you that much is wrong in Pakistan. My only issue here is that what IK is saying, or doing, or proposing, since he lost the VoNC, is not exactly helpful in any way in improving the situation. That is the sad part.
 
VCheng said:
I agree with you that much is wrong in Pakistan. My only issue here is that what IK is saying, or doing, or proposing, since he lost the VoNC, is not exactly helpful in any way in improving the situation. That is the sad part.
IK is a pacifist and not a revolutionist. A fish only swims in the water unless it evolves.

I know you also meant his financial policy etc. But he reiterates that accountability and stability will bring business/FDI etc. So that is his economic model (perhaps a macro-macro one). Tbf if he is not a revolutionist then his not an economist.

His silver bullet is justice and accountability, and man he is giving everything for that.
 
Goenitz said:
IK is a pacifist and not a revolutionist. A fish only swims in the water unless it evolves.

I know you also meant his financial policy etc. But he reiterates that accountability and stability will bring business/FDI etc. So that is his economic model (perhaps a macro-macro one). Tbf if he is not a revolutionist then his not an economist.

His silver bullet is justice and accountability, and man he is giving everything for that.
You do know that both buzdaar and white buzdaar of kp were corrupt...

Please don't just buy into hype, I like ik in sn overall picture but his people are corrupt...
 
Goenitz said:
IK is a pacifist and not a revolutionist. A fish only swims in the water unless it evolves.

I know you also meant his financial policy etc. But he reiterates that accountability and stability will bring business/FDI etc. So that is his economic model (perhaps a macro-macro one). Tbf if he is not a revolutionist then his not an economist.

His silver bullet is justice and accountability, and man he is giving everything for that.
I wish him luck. And I will wait to see how things evolve.
 

