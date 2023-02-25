Javed Ali : abducted , tortured , stripped naked ,sexually assaulted and threatened

VCheng said: That is wrong, if the claims are correct. Such illegal tactics can never be condoned. Click to expand...

Everything is worng, borther. It perhaps hit you more as it directly threatened his wife.Financial corruption squeezes money from the market, which makes poor to rob, comply or sell themselves. Let me tell you that heer mandi type areas flourish not bcz girls enjoy or there is a scope in this profession.A minister/bureaucrat corruption ceases some economic activity, which deprives someone of a job/business, which makes his family vulnerable, and thus finally robbing, drugs, and prostitution in the streets.Therefore, our bribes/land grab is resulting in someone's daughter getting disrobed against her will somewhere in Pakistan (the land of the pure).