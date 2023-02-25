Javed Ali : abducted , tortured , stripped naked ,sexually assaulted and threatened

Chup beth yaar
Sara saal bas live speeches hi dena
Let me guess: Another U-turn from "Jail Bharo" to "Ghar ko doro"?
already went jail in musharaf timeHe should have spend some live jail night’s, that would have made him a true political leader !
Even benazir said this about torturing by pmln govt.That is wrong, if the claims are correct. Such illegal tactics can never be condoned.
Quiad never went to jailHe should have spend some live jail night’s, that would have made him a true political leader !
Financial corruption squeezes money from the market, which makes poor to rob, comply or sell themselves. Let me tell you that heer mandi type areas flourish not bcz girls enjoy or there is a scope in this profession.
A minister/bureaucrat corruption ceases some economic activity, which deprives someone of a job/business, which makes his family vulnerable, and thus finally robbing, drugs, and prostitution in the streets.
IK is a pacifist and not a revolutionist. A fish only swims in the water unless it evolves.I agree with you that much is wrong in Pakistan. My only issue here is that what IK is saying, or doing, or proposing, since he lost the VoNC, is not exactly helpful in any way in improving the situation. That is the sad part.
I know you also meant his financial policy etc. But he reiterates that accountability and stability will bring business/FDI etc. So that is his economic model (perhaps a macro-macro one). Tbf if he is not a revolutionist then his not an economist.
His silver bullet is justice and accountability, and man he is giving everything for that.
Yet He's the greatest politician of sub continent