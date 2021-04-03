Javed Afridi Teases MG Electric Car That Will Cost Less Than Rs. 1 Million

Clutch said: Lol...



It's a electric golf cart being called an "EV car" Click to expand...

Bro sometimes what you require is a golf cart, it's perfect for what it is designed to be. For groceries, going to friends, for anything utilitarian where there is no need for a full sedan.Most households have a small utilitarian car or a bike and a full car.And for Pakistani market this is the best segment to introduce EV. Sort of like it's made for this market. Low maintainable cost, negligible running cost and can easily charge at home.I am sure it will be a success, hope ones the demand is established MG goes for local assembly.