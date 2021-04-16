Jati Umra land now belong to Punjab Gov! Demolition next?

Whole of Jati Umra land was a fake allotment during Nawaz's CM and PM ships ... and PTI government has reversed this fake allotment in land registry back to Punjab Government - a cracking move by PTI Gov that PMLN couldn't sniff such a move so officially this land is government's now - it will be very difficult for any court to reverse this now as the land records have been corrected already.PMLN has gone to LHC to stop further action including demolition. LHC has asked for details. Now PMLN is openly threatening Chief Secretary and Lahore Commissioner ...If this demolition goes through, which it should, then PMLN will be damaged severely.