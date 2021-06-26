What's new

Jat,Rajput,Arain,Awan,Gujjar percentage in Pakistani Punjab

Let's get a good percentage wise breakdown of martial and "high" Indo-Aryan castes in Pakistani Punjab as per British census data in 1901

In all total 12.183 Million Muslims in Punjab

1.962 Million Muslim Jats in Punjab roughly 16.10%
1.347 Million Muslim Rajputs in Punjab roughly 11.05%
1.005 Million Muslim Arains in Punjab roughly 8.25%
0.460 Million Muslim Gujjars in Punjab roughly 3.77%
0.421 Million Muslim Awans in Punjab roughly 3.45%



Now Iranic martial races in Punjab

0.467 Million Muslim Balochs in Punjab roughly 3.84%
0.263 Million Muslim Pathans in Punjab roughly 2.16%


rest of the break down from other religions in Punjab ǵive below ..Two major takeaways from the data:

1) Punjabi Sikhs were overwhelmingly Jats ..66.07% of them..or roughly two thirds were Jats

2) Heavy over representation of "Dalit" castes among Hindus inspite of Islam and Sikhism being more equitable and "relatively" caste-free egalitarian religions...What gives?


@padamchen 477 of your people in United Punjab in 1901

@ArainGang can you please answer the above two queries of mine?

Religion-wise


ReligionPopulationPercentage
Muslim12,183,34549%
Hindu10,344,46942%
Sikh2,102,8968.5%
Christian66,591
Jain49,983
Buddhist6,940
Zoroastrians477
Jews and Uspecified36
Total24,754,737100%


Fifteen Largest Castes per population in 1901
This section will not break up the largest castes by religion, which will be done in the next section. To give some background, the ten largest castes together accounted for 60% of the population. The largest caste in Punjab were the Jats, who were found in all three religious communities of the Punjab, and accounted for 20% of the total population. The two Dalit groups of the Chuhra and Chamar together accounted for 10% of the population. Most of the population from these two communities had remained Hindu in 1901. Agrarian groups like the Rajput, Arain and Gujar made up together 14% of the population. Among these, the Arain were almost entirely Muslim while the other two castes were largely Muslim.

CastePopulationPercentage
Jat4,946,65120%
Rajput1,797,591 7%
Chamar1,268,4345%
Chuhra (I have excluded groups that registered themselves as Mussalli or Mazhabi)1,188,6325%
Brahman1,111,6754.5%
Arain1,006,7844%
Tarkhan680,4863%
Julaha656,7693%
Arora652,4353%
Gujar631,5243%
Baloch467,843
Jhinwar459,177
Khatri436,472
Awan421,112
Mochi414,987


Caste-wise


ReligionCaste or tribePopulation
Hindus10,344,469
Jat1,594,869
Chamar1,181,873
Brahman1,105,952
Chuhra947,943
Arora587,128
Rajput432,341
Kanet387,308
Khatri381,576
Jhinwar (Kashyap)291,124
Tarkhan / Barhai238,915
Ahir202,385
Kumhar193,278
Ghirath169,667
Gujar169,244
Dagi and Koli129,403
Sunar/Soni (Tank Kshtriya)154,739
Nai143,257
Bania126,285
Faqir119,076
Lohar113,100
Mali111,822
Saini106,011
Dhanuk77,343
Chhimba62,595
Domna58,230
Julaha57,472
Kamboh56,297
Megh49,449
Mahtam48,586
Ror44,771
Rathi38,473
Jogi and Rawal34,692
Labana34,514
Bhat34,509
Mahajan Pahari30,575
Bawaria27,854
Bazigar27,852
Kori26,146
Sansi25,445
Mirasi24,399
Noongar23,007
Gadariya22,386
Gaddi21,512
Sood20,420
Batwal
Hali18,570
Odh18,179
Dhobi17,916
Kalal (Kalwar)17,240
Bishnoi17,114
Bhatia16,949
Aheri13,647
Kayastha12,439
Khateek12,286
Jaiswara12,058
Thori (Nayak)11,822
Chanal11,744
Barwala11,189
Brahman Muhial10,180
Darzi9,882
Saryara9,216
Thakkar8,750
Taga /Tyagi8,376
Lodha / Lodhi7,683
Bharbhunja7,162
Purbiya6,295
Chhang6,209
Gurkha5,956
Banjara5,421
Mochi5,310
Nat4,099
Bohra4,076
Nayak4,037
Ghai3,950
Rebari3,889
Teli3,882
Thathera3,842
Marechha3,537
Bahti3,501
Agari3,444
Maniar3,356
Mallaah3,031
Sirkiband3,003
Barar2,958
Dhaugri2,935
Meena2,850
Darain2,785
Kacchi2,775
Bhanjra2,621
Reya2,285
Beldar2,732
Thavi2,122
Karal1,853
Sepi1,830
Raj1,701
Kanjar1,563
Arain1,596
Bhabhra1,580
Rawat1,531
Rehar1,469
Bangali1,362
Penja1,360
Daoli1,266
Dhusar – Bhargava1,250
Sewak1,233
Kanchan1,208
Hesi1,154
Bhatra1,095
Bhojki1,071
Pasi1,041
Sehnai930
Kurmi913
Shorgir783
Tamboli716
Sapela676
Makh631
Gandhila601
Dosali492
Rangrez489
Gagra488
Ghosi486
Barah482
Garri / Gayri480
Bhand476
Machhi451
Patwa449
Hadi441
Bott (Bhotia)418
Sangtarash
Kashmiri386
Bahrupia382
Kapri370
Satti336
Niaria317
Maratha310
Saiqalgar275
Dogra230
Baghban191
Dabgar186
Attar176
Marwari Bania136
Chirimar125
Perna106
Kikan100
Lilari96
Pahari81
Pujari76
Pakhiwara74
Bhil61
Batera58
Bari51
Cheenighar39
Sikhs2,102,896
Jat1,389,530
Tarkhan (Ramgarhia)147,475
Chamar76,229
Arora65,307
Khatri54,735
Kamboh43,886
Lohar30,935
Chhimba28,856
Jhinwar25,845
Nai25,058
Labana22,884
Chuhra22,769
Saini20,480
Sonar19,235
Mahtam19,183
Rajput17,903
Kumhar15,948
Faqir10,699
Mazhabi9,762
Kalal (Ahluwalia)7,579
Julaha6,511
Bhatia6,356
Brahman5,337
Karal2,559
Bahrupia2,377
Banjara2,023
Bhat1,948
Gujar1,870
Mahajan Pahari1,567
Bawaria1,285
Bazigar1,285
Kanet1,036
Bania917
Raj916
Ghirath895
Brahman Muhial827
Mali799
Dhobi781
Darzi666
Aheri627
Saryara528
Chhang457
Bhatra423
Bhabra398
Thathera381
Sood326
Saiqalgar (Sikligar)285
Ahir217
Sangtarash159
Sansi159
Daoli102
Nayak81
Odh78
Thori (Nayak)73
Nat69
Bhand67
Dogra64
Makh55
Niaria35
Teli25
Muslims12,183,345
Jat1,962,252
Rajput1,347,347
Arain1,005,188
Julaha592,786
Baloch467,843
Gujar460,410
Awan421,112
Mochi409,677
Kumhar359,889
Shaikh321,408
Teli318,598
Tarkhan294,096
Pathan263,897
Faqir255,864
Sayyad244,227
Machhi240,983
Mirasi222,959
Chuhra217,805
Nai207,822
Lohar206,371
Kashmiri193,088
Meo146,652
Jhinwar142,208
Dhobi128,487
Qassab (Qasai)118,644
Khokhar107,939
Khoja (Punjabi Shaikh)99,238
Mughal98,282
Maliar81,093
Dogar75,080
Kamboh73,878
Mallaah70,223
Bharai / Shaikh Sarwari65,678
Barwala62,466
Chhimba60,051
Mussali / Muslim Shaikh57,410
Qureshi52,951
Kutana49,982
Jogi and Rawal41,030
Kharal40,296
Changar39,354
Ulema34,099
Pacheda31,117
Darzi28,969
Sonar (Tank Rajput)28,565
Ghakhar26,259
Dhund (Abbasi)23,591
Daudpotra (Abbasi)20,384
Rangrez20,160
Lilari20,027
Penja19,679
Rawat17,374
Satti17,094
Mahtam15,076
Bhatiara13,942
Jhabel13,278
Khateek11,362
Kahut10,804
Kakkezai10,793
Raj10,486
Chamar10,332
Kanchan8,984
Odh8,583
Janjua8,361
Maniar7,907
Kalal7,563
Khattar7,411
Kunjra6,913
Nat6,330
Kanera5,893
Pakhiwara5,590
Taga / Tyagi5,214
Paracha4,564
Khanzada (Jadaun)3,971
Banjara3,728
Harni3,575
Labana3,531
Ghosi3,543
Gaddi3,294
Bodla3,184
Noongar2,894
Ahir2,816
Khakha2,765
Sansi2,536
Bhat2,487
Aheri2,449
Gagra2,433
Ghullam2,405
Sudhan2,291
Niaria2,162
Kathia2,099
Baddun1,896
Lilla1,691
Baghban1,602
Kehal1,531
Batwal1,477
Qalandar1,449
Bharbhunja1,385
Thathera1,374
Perna1,270
Bhand1,162
Toba1,140
Dabgar1,127
Khumra1,109
Arab1,098
Barar1,025
Kangar915
Domna902
Kanjar889
Garri / Gayri826
Kayastha822
Kamangar783
Kharasia773
Darugar728
Marath689
Gadariya661
Phapra632
Turk563
Bawaria468
Dogra448
Bisati439
Mohipota / Mohipotra431
Thori (Nayak)392
Brahman386
Patwa363
Karal350
Chirimar341
Sirkiband330
Tanoli309
Sahnsar305
Mali294
Qizilbash294
Saiqalgar280
Lodha / Lodhi268
Bazigar254
Bangali252
Attar216
Pasi215
Bhatia213
Jhojha202
Sattiar198
Arora189
Khushabi185
Saini180
Kanet176
Khatri161
Hijra157
Bohra150
Sapela149
Gandhila145
Chanal139
Kamachi137
Shorgir124
Tamboli123
Cheenigar101
Kapri99
Sangtarash81
Tibetan Musalman79
Nayak79
Makh68
Sehnai68
Bhabhra65
Qarol61
Rababi
Bahrupia37
Ladakhi32
Rehar29
Ghok18
Hazara12
Jains49,983
Bania35,807
Bhabhra11,249
Faqir107
Jain Miscellaneous2,653
Buddhist6,940
Jad1,945
Kanet1,342
Hasir372
Joba / Jora233
Chhazang71
Tarkhan31
Lanba22
Chhimba15
Lonpa7
Oh6
Long Changpa3
Champa3
Christian66,591
Zoroastrians477
Jews and Unspecified36
Total24,754,737




newpakhistorian.wordpress.com

1901 Census of the Province of Punjab and adjacent princely States

In this post, I am setting out the results of the 1901 Census of Punjab, which included the present day Pakistani province and the Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Delhi. Relig…
newpakhistorian.wordpress.com newpakhistorian.wordpress.com
 
Last edited:
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
2) Heavy over representation of "Dalit" castes among Hindus inspite of Islam and Sikhism being more equitable and "relatively" caste-free egalitarian religions...What gives?

are you pretending to be naive?

hindu varna system (castes; sub-castes; untouchability) carries on in to the new religions, alas there is no escape for the shudra. seen it first hand both in sikhi and sub-continentals versions of Islam
 
Last edited:
doorstar said:
are you pretending to be naive?

hindu varna system (castes; sub-castes; untouchability) carries on in to the new religions, alas there is no escape for the shudra. seen it first hand both in sikhi and sub-continentals versions of Islam


still would not be there even some reduction of casteism upon arrival into the new religion? I am not saying casteism would be totally lifted..But some substantial reduction which would give Dalits the impetus to convert? But reality seems otherwise
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
still would not be there even some reduction of casteism upon arrival into the new religion? I am not saying casteism would be totally lifted..But some substantial reduction which would give Dalits the impetus to convert? But reality seems otherwise

perhaps there might be some change over the past 25 years but when I studied it, there was none. goddamned brahman becomes a Muslim, changes his caste name to either sayyad; khwaja or mian and still does all the things he did prior to conversion i.e not being productive and remaining a parasite, living off others

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
still would not be there even some reduction of casteism upon arrival into the new religion?

upon conversion he is no longer a shudra but now he is a mussali, mraasi, chamaar, choorrha, but still अछूत acchute (न छूने योग्य) :(
 
Last edited:
