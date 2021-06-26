Jat,Rajput,Arain,Awan,Gujjar percentage in Pakistani Punjab

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
Let's get a good percentage wise breakdown of martial and "high" Indo-Aryan castes in Pakistani Punjab as per British census data in 1901
In all total 12.183 Million Muslims in Punjab
1.962 Million Muslim Jats in Punjab roughly 16.10%
1.347 Million Muslim Rajputs in Punjab roughly 11.05%
1.005 Million Muslim Arains in Punjab roughly 8.25%
0.460 Million Muslim Gujjars in Punjab roughly 3.77%
0.421 Million Muslim Awans in Punjab roughly 3.45%
Now Iranic martial races in Punjab
0.467 Million Muslim Balochs in Punjab roughly 3.84%
0.263 Million Muslim Pathans in Punjab roughly 2.16%
rest of the break down from other religions in Punjab ǵive below ..Two major takeaways from the data:
1) Punjabi Sikhs were overwhelmingly Jats ..66.07% of them..or roughly two thirds were Jats
2) Heavy over representation of "Dalit" castes among Hindus inspite of Islam and Sikhism being more equitable and "relatively" caste-free egalitarian religions...What gives?
@padamchen 477 of your people in United Punjab in 1901
@ArainGang can you please answer the above two queries of mine?
Religion-wise
Fifteen Largest Castes per population in 1901
This section will not break up the largest castes by religion, which will be done in the next section. To give some background, the ten largest castes together accounted for 60% of the population. The largest caste in Punjab were the Jats, who were found in all three religious communities of the Punjab, and accounted for 20% of the total population. The two Dalit groups of the Chuhra and Chamar together accounted for 10% of the population. Most of the population from these two communities had remained Hindu in 1901. Agrarian groups like the Rajput, Arain and Gujar made up together 14% of the population. Among these, the Arain were almost entirely Muslim while the other two castes were largely Muslim.
|Caste
|Population
|Percentage
|Jat
|4,946,651
|20%
|Rajput
|1,797,591
|7%
|Chamar
|1,268,434
|5%
|Chuhra (I have excluded groups that registered themselves as Mussalli or Mazhabi)
|1,188,632
|5%
|Brahman
|1,111,675
|4.5%
|Arain
|1,006,784
|4%
|Tarkhan
|680,486
|3%
|Julaha
|656,769
|3%
|Arora
|652,435
|3%
|Gujar
|631,524
|3%
|Baloch
|467,843
|Jhinwar
|459,177
|Khatri
|436,472
|Awan
|421,112
|Mochi
|414,987
Caste-wise
|Religion
|Caste or tribe
|Population
|Hindus
|10,344,469
|Jat
|1,594,869
|Chamar
|1,181,873
|Brahman
|1,105,952
|Chuhra
|947,943
|Arora
|587,128
|Rajput
|432,341
|Kanet
|387,308
|Khatri
|381,576
|Jhinwar (Kashyap)
|291,124
|Tarkhan / Barhai
|238,915
|Ahir
|202,385
|Kumhar
|193,278
|Ghirath
|169,667
|Gujar
|169,244
|Dagi and Koli
|129,403
|Sunar/Soni (Tank Kshtriya)
|154,739
|Nai
|143,257
|Bania
|126,285
|Faqir
|119,076
|Lohar
|113,100
|Mali
|111,822
|Saini
|106,011
|Dhanuk
|77,343
|Chhimba
|62,595
|Domna
|58,230
|Julaha
|57,472
|Kamboh
|56,297
|Megh
|49,449
|Mahtam
|48,586
|Ror
|44,771
|Rathi
|38,473
|Jogi and Rawal
|34,692
|Labana
|34,514
|Bhat
|34,509
|Mahajan Pahari
|30,575
|Bawaria
|27,854
|Bazigar
|27,852
|Kori
|26,146
|Sansi
|25,445
|Mirasi
|24,399
|Noongar
|23,007
|Gadariya
|22,386
|Gaddi
|21,512
|Sood
|20,420
|Batwal
|Hali
|18,570
|Odh
|18,179
|Dhobi
|17,916
|Kalal (Kalwar)
|17,240
|Bishnoi
|17,114
|Bhatia
|16,949
|Aheri
|13,647
|Kayastha
|12,439
|Khateek
|12,286
|Jaiswara
|12,058
|Thori (Nayak)
|11,822
|Chanal
|11,744
|Barwala
|11,189
|Brahman Muhial
|10,180
|Darzi
|9,882
|Saryara
|9,216
|Thakkar
|8,750
|Taga /Tyagi
|8,376
|Lodha / Lodhi
|7,683
|Bharbhunja
|7,162
|Purbiya
|6,295
|Chhang
|6,209
|Gurkha
|5,956
|Banjara
|5,421
|Mochi
|5,310
|Nat
|4,099
|Bohra
|4,076
|Nayak
|4,037
|Ghai
|3,950
|Rebari
|3,889
|Teli
|3,882
|Thathera
|3,842
|Marechha
|3,537
|Bahti
|3,501
|Agari
|3,444
|Maniar
|3,356
|Mallaah
|3,031
|Sirkiband
|3,003
|Barar
|2,958
|Dhaugri
|2,935
|Meena
|2,850
|Darain
|2,785
|Kacchi
|2,775
|Bhanjra
|2,621
|Reya
|2,285
|Beldar
|2,732
|Thavi
|2,122
|Karal
|1,853
|Sepi
|1,830
|Raj
|1,701
|Kanjar
|1,563
|Arain
|1,596
|Bhabhra
|1,580
|Rawat
|1,531
|Rehar
|1,469
|Bangali
|1,362
|Penja
|1,360
|Daoli
|1,266
|Dhusar – Bhargava
|1,250
|Sewak
|1,233
|Kanchan
|1,208
|Hesi
|1,154
|Bhatra
|1,095
|Bhojki
|1,071
|Pasi
|1,041
|Sehnai
|930
|Kurmi
|913
|Shorgir
|783
|Tamboli
|716
|Sapela
|676
|Makh
|631
|Gandhila
|601
|Dosali
|492
|Rangrez
|489
|Gagra
|488
|Ghosi
|486
|Barah
|482
|Garri / Gayri
|480
|Bhand
|476
|Machhi
|451
|Patwa
|449
|Hadi
|441
|Bott (Bhotia)
|418
|Sangtarash
|Kashmiri
|386
|Bahrupia
|382
|Kapri
|370
|Satti
|336
|Niaria
|317
|Maratha
|310
|Saiqalgar
|275
|Dogra
|230
|Baghban
|191
|Dabgar
|186
|Attar
|176
|Marwari Bania
|136
|Chirimar
|125
|Perna
|106
|Kikan
|100
|Lilari
|96
|Pahari
|81
|Pujari
|76
|Pakhiwara
|74
|Bhil
|61
|Batera
|58
|Bari
|51
|Cheenighar
|39
|Sikhs
|2,102,896
|Jat
|1,389,530
|Tarkhan (Ramgarhia)
|147,475
|Chamar
|76,229
|Arora
|65,307
|Khatri
|54,735
|Kamboh
|43,886
|Lohar
|30,935
|Chhimba
|28,856
|Jhinwar
|25,845
|Nai
|25,058
|Labana
|22,884
|Chuhra
|22,769
|Saini
|20,480
|Sonar
|19,235
|Mahtam
|19,183
|Rajput
|17,903
|Kumhar
|15,948
|Faqir
|10,699
|Mazhabi
|9,762
|Kalal (Ahluwalia)
|7,579
|Julaha
|6,511
|Bhatia
|6,356
|Brahman
|5,337
|Karal
|2,559
|Bahrupia
|2,377
|Banjara
|2,023
|Bhat
|1,948
|Gujar
|1,870
|Mahajan Pahari
|1,567
|Bawaria
|1,285
|Bazigar
|1,285
|Kanet
|1,036
|Bania
|917
|Raj
|916
|Ghirath
|895
|Brahman Muhial
|827
|Mali
|799
|Dhobi
|781
|Darzi
|666
|Aheri
|627
|Saryara
|528
|Chhang
|457
|Bhatra
|423
|Bhabra
|398
|Thathera
|381
|Sood
|326
|Saiqalgar (Sikligar)
|285
|Ahir
|217
|Sangtarash
|159
|Sansi
|159
|Daoli
|102
|Nayak
|81
|Odh
|78
|Thori (Nayak)
|73
|Nat
|69
|Bhand
|67
|Dogra
|64
|Makh
|55
|Niaria
|35
|Teli
|25
|Muslims
|12,183,345
|Jat
|1,962,252
|Rajput
|1,347,347
|Arain
|1,005,188
|Julaha
|592,786
|Baloch
|467,843
|Gujar
|460,410
|Awan
|421,112
|Mochi
|409,677
|Kumhar
|359,889
|Shaikh
|321,408
|Teli
|318,598
|Tarkhan
|294,096
|Pathan
|263,897
|Faqir
|255,864
|Sayyad
|244,227
|Machhi
|240,983
|Mirasi
|222,959
|Chuhra
|217,805
|Nai
|207,822
|Lohar
|206,371
|Kashmiri
|193,088
|Meo
|146,652
|Jhinwar
|142,208
|Dhobi
|128,487
|Qassab (Qasai)
|118,644
|Khokhar
|107,939
|Khoja (Punjabi Shaikh)
|99,238
|Mughal
|98,282
|Maliar
|81,093
|Dogar
|75,080
|Kamboh
|73,878
|Mallaah
|70,223
|Bharai / Shaikh Sarwari
|65,678
|Barwala
|62,466
|Chhimba
|60,051
|Mussali / Muslim Shaikh
|57,410
|Qureshi
|52,951
|Kutana
|49,982
|Jogi and Rawal
|41,030
|Kharal
|40,296
|Changar
|39,354
|Ulema
|34,099
|Pacheda
|31,117
|Darzi
|28,969
|Sonar (Tank Rajput)
|28,565
|Ghakhar
|26,259
|Dhund (Abbasi)
|23,591
|Daudpotra (Abbasi)
|20,384
|Rangrez
|20,160
|Lilari
|20,027
|Penja
|19,679
|Rawat
|17,374
|Satti
|17,094
|Mahtam
|15,076
|Bhatiara
|13,942
|Jhabel
|13,278
|Khateek
|11,362
|Kahut
|10,804
|Kakkezai
|10,793
|Raj
|10,486
|Chamar
|10,332
|Kanchan
|8,984
|Odh
|8,583
|Janjua
|8,361
|Maniar
|7,907
|Kalal
|7,563
|Khattar
|7,411
|Kunjra
|6,913
|Nat
|6,330
|Kanera
|5,893
|Pakhiwara
|5,590
|Taga / Tyagi
|5,214
|Paracha
|4,564
|Khanzada (Jadaun)
|3,971
|Banjara
|3,728
|Harni
|3,575
|Labana
|3,531
|Ghosi
|3,543
|Gaddi
|3,294
|Bodla
|3,184
|Noongar
|2,894
|Ahir
|2,816
|Khakha
|2,765
|Sansi
|2,536
|Bhat
|2,487
|Aheri
|2,449
|Gagra
|2,433
|Ghullam
|2,405
|Sudhan
|2,291
|Niaria
|2,162
|Kathia
|2,099
|Baddun
|1,896
|Lilla
|1,691
|Baghban
|1,602
|Kehal
|1,531
|Batwal
|1,477
|Qalandar
|1,449
|Bharbhunja
|1,385
|Thathera
|1,374
|Perna
|1,270
|Bhand
|1,162
|Toba
|1,140
|Dabgar
|1,127
|Khumra
|1,109
|Arab
|1,098
|Barar
|1,025
|Kangar
|915
|Domna
|902
|Kanjar
|889
|Garri / Gayri
|826
|Kayastha
|822
|Kamangar
|783
|Kharasia
|773
|Darugar
|728
|Marath
|689
|Gadariya
|661
|Phapra
|632
|Turk
|563
|Bawaria
|468
|Dogra
|448
|Bisati
|439
|Mohipota / Mohipotra
|431
|Thori (Nayak)
|392
|Brahman
|386
|Patwa
|363
|Karal
|350
|Chirimar
|341
|Sirkiband
|330
|Tanoli
|309
|Sahnsar
|305
|Mali
|294
|Qizilbash
|294
|Saiqalgar
|280
|Lodha / Lodhi
|268
|Bazigar
|254
|Bangali
|252
|Attar
|216
|Pasi
|215
|Bhatia
|213
|Jhojha
|202
|Sattiar
|198
|Arora
|189
|Khushabi
|185
|Saini
|180
|Kanet
|176
|Khatri
|161
|Hijra
|157
|Bohra
|150
|Sapela
|149
|Gandhila
|145
|Chanal
|139
|Kamachi
|137
|Shorgir
|124
|Tamboli
|123
|Cheenigar
|101
|Kapri
|99
|Sangtarash
|81
|Tibetan Musalman
|79
|Nayak
|79
|Makh
|68
|Sehnai
|68
|Bhabhra
|65
|Qarol
|61
|Rababi
|Bahrupia
|37
|Ladakhi
|32
|Rehar
|29
|Ghok
|18
|Hazara
|12
|Jains
|49,983
|Bania
|35,807
|Bhabhra
|11,249
|Faqir
|107
|Jain Miscellaneous
|2,653
|Buddhist
|6,940
|Jad
|1,945
|Kanet
|1,342
|Hasir
|372
|Joba / Jora
|233
|Chhazang
|71
|Tarkhan
|31
|Lanba
|22
|Chhimba
|15
|Lonpa
|7
|Oh
|6
|Long Changpa
|3
|Champa
|3
|Christian
|66,591
|Zoroastrians
|477
|Jews and Unspecified
|36
|Total
|24,754,737
