Jared Kushner and his deputy Avi Berkowitz are nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

PUBLISHED: 22:12 EST, 31 January 2021 | UPDATED: 23:46 EST, 31 January 2021
Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were nominated on Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize for their work on Middle East peace.
The pair were recognized for four normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations known as the 'Abraham Accords.'
They were nominated by lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who was eligible to do so in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School.
Kushner said in a statement he was honored to be nominated for the prize.
President Joe Biden's administration is expected to review all national security deals reached during the Trump administration, including arms packages for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
There have been some complaints from lawmakers about the Morocco deal because to get Morocco to agree to it, the United States recognized Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region.
Trump left office on January 20 under a cloud of controversy, potentially impacting whether the pair of aides would be awarded the Nobel.
There are few barriers to being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize: actually winning is a far tougher challenge.
Any member of parliament of government or university professor, plus directors of foreign policy institutes, past recipients of a Nobel Prize and members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee can nominate a person or organization.
The nominations require no invitation and as long they are entered before February 1 of the qualifying year, they will be accepted.
Jared Kushner (left) and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz (top right), were both nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize on Sunday by Alan Dershowitz (bottom right), attorney and Harvard professor.
