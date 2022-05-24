What's new

Japan's Yanmar wants to produce combined harvester in Bangladesh

Jan 29, 2022
Japanese agricultural machinery manufacturer Yanmar has expressed interest to set up a factory in Bangladesh to manufacture combine harvesters for reaping paddy.

Yanmar is willing to set up the plant in a joint venture with the country's ACI Motors.

A delegation led by Sogo Det, international business head of Yanmar, came up with the proposal in a tripartite meeting with a team of ACI Motors and Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque at the secretariat today.

Yanmar and ACI have decided to set up the plant as the combined harvesters of Yanmar have high demand in Bangladesh, the ministry said in a statement.

Sogo Det said they have an initial plan to go into production locally from early 2024.

In the meeting, Razzaque said the shortage of agricultural workers is intensifying day by day in the country. "Labours are not available during the harvesting period. Besides, the production cost in traditional methods is much higher and time-consuming too," he said.

Therefore, the government is working on mechanisation of agriculture on a priority basis and machinery is being supplied to farmers at 50 per cent subsidy across the country and 70 per cent subsidy in haor-coastal areas, the minister said.

Welcoming the initiative of Yanmar, Razzaque said, "We are emphasising manufacturing and assembling agriculture machinery locally. So, we will give all-out support to Yanmar in setting up factory in Bangladesh."

Yanmar, a Japanese diesel engine, heavy machinery and agricultural machinery manufacturer, was founded in March 1912 in Osaka and manufactured gasoline-powered engines the same year.

The company launched the world's first practical small diesel engine, the HB model, in 1933.
 
Wow!

@bluesky
@UKBengali
@Homo Sapiens
@Bilal9

BD government pls don’t mess this up.

Keep toupee wala and the bbs wala away from the Japanese delegation.

Need @bluesky bhai to handle all negotiations.
 
It is not really possible for BD to "mess this up".

Japan wants to make sure that it stitches up one of the great upcoming markets for rice harvesters in the world.

BD has a desperate shortage of farm workers and wages are rapidly rising(7+ US dollars a day back in 2019) and so more mechanisation will be needed to both keep costs down and get the rice harvested.
 

