Japan's view of science in Iran

For the first time we see a non_western view of science in Iran which corroborates the with the Western view of the subject in an independent manner. Many thanks to our Japanese PDF member @glablo for translation and interpretation I have copied his text.

The recent increase in the level of scientific research in Iran, especially in the number of papers, is well known, but some may be skeptical.Are these statistics just for the convenience of the Iranian government? Isn't the quality of research low?So, I decided to translate the survey results compiled by theinto English and introduce them to everyone.The number of papers published in the public domain does not reflect the actual situation because only the names of the researchers are counted if they are listed in the joint research,For example, pro-U.S. countries can take advantage of Western papers to make up the numbers.Therefore, this survey by the Japanese government counts the number of papers according to the level of contribution of each country, so that it better reflects the actual situation.The top row shows the total number of papers, the second row shows the top 10% of papers in terms of attention, and the third row shows the top 1%.It is impressive that the number of papers and the quality of the papers have increased remarkably compared to 10 years ago